VANCOUVER, CANADA – TheNewswire - May 24, 2022: Sitka Gold Corp. ("Sitka" or the "Company") SIG (FSE:1RF) SITKF is pleased to announce a private placement for up to $3.0M with a lead order of $2 million from funds managed by Sprott Asset Management LP. The financing will consist of a combination of flow-through units priced at $0.17 with a half warrant priced at $0.23 and non flow-through units priced at $0.14 with a half warrant priced at $0.23. Each full warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.23 for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of the private placement.

