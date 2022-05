William Thompson, 75, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Willie was born August 28, 1946 in Wayne County, WV to the late Pete and Edna (Hunt) Thompson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Ray Thompson and Glen Thompson and sisters Irene Pack, Jane Pack, Dorothy Thornhill, and Kathleen Short.

FORT GAY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO