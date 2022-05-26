Memorial Day Ruck for the Fallen

Have a blast this weekend at Highland Lakes VFW Post 6974 in Burnet during an all-day event for families. Outdoor activities are happening from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4. The fun moves inside from 5-9 p.m. Help raise money for community programs the VFW sponsors. It’s also a chance to visit and thank local veterans. Jerry Holt, Sandi Holt, Carol Jarecki and Deedra Meyer stopped by the KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune studio to visit with Mac McClennahan. Read more about the event at DailyTrib.com.

BURNET, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO