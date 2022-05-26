Comment on Council Ward Redistricting

Redistricting of the city of Aurora’s six council wards will happen in 2023, and residents have an opportunity to weigh in on proposed changes.

Residents are invited to provide comments or suggestions about possible redistricting scenarios and ask questions at six meetings scheduled this summer or online at EngageAurora.org/Redistricting from June 1 through Aug. 3.

The meetings are scheduled as follows:

• Ward I, June 1, 6 p.m., Moorhead Recreation Center, 2390 Havana St.

• Ward II, June 15, 6 p.m., Beck Recreation Center, 800 Telluride St.

• Ward III, June 29, 6 p.m., Aurora Central Library, 14949 E. Alameda Parkway

• Ward IV, July 13, 6 p.m., Colorado Early Colleges, 1400 S. Abilene St.

• Ward V, July 27, 6 p.m., Central Recreation Center, 18150 E. Vassar Place

• Ward VI, Aug. 3, 6 p.m., Tallyn’s Reach Library, 23911 E. Arapahoe Road

The meetings also are available to view live on WebEx. Visit EngageAurora.org/Redistricting on the meeting dates to access the WebEx link.

The public meetings and website will offer information on the redistricting process and details about proposed changes, including maps showing how the wards might be adjusted to accommodate changes in the city’s population and the new ward populations should the changes be approved.

The council will consider any proposed changes at a future study session, and any public comments received will be provided to the council as part of their decision-making process.

Based on the city’s election code, redistricting in Aurora occurs twice in a 10-year period, prior to the regular municipal elections held in years ending in three and nine. The Aurora Election Commission reviews the wards and makes recommendations on new ward boundaries to the Aurora City Council, with final approval by ordinance. Such approval must be complete 180 days prior to the regular municipal election.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 303.739.7094.