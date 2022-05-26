ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Comment on Council Ward Redistricting

Aurora, Colorado
Aurora, Colorado
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V6uHv_0frfOTjV00

Redistricting of the city of Aurora’s six council wards will happen in 2023, and residents have an opportunity to weigh in on proposed changes.

Residents are invited to provide comments or suggestions about possible redistricting scenarios and ask questions at six meetings scheduled this summer or online at EngageAurora.org/Redistricting from June 1 through Aug. 3.

The meetings are scheduled as follows:

• Ward I, June 1, 6 p.m., Moorhead Recreation Center, 2390 Havana St.

• Ward II, June 15, 6 p.m., Beck Recreation Center, 800 Telluride St.

• Ward III, June 29, 6 p.m., Aurora Central Library, 14949 E. Alameda Parkway

• Ward IV, July 13, 6 p.m., Colorado Early Colleges, 1400 S. Abilene St.

• Ward V, July 27, 6 p.m., Central Recreation Center, 18150 E. Vassar Place

• Ward VI, Aug. 3, 6 p.m., Tallyn’s Reach Library, 23911 E. Arapahoe Road

The meetings also are available to view live on WebEx. Visit EngageAurora.org/Redistricting on the meeting dates to access the WebEx link.

The public meetings and website will offer information on the redistricting process and details about proposed changes, including maps showing how the wards might be adjusted to accommodate changes in the city’s population and the new ward populations should the changes be approved.

The council will consider any proposed changes at a future study session, and any public comments received will be provided to the council as part of their decision-making process.

Based on the city’s election code, redistricting in Aurora occurs twice in a 10-year period, prior to the regular municipal elections held in years ending in three and nine. The Aurora Election Commission reviews the wards and makes recommendations on new ward boundaries to the Aurora City Council, with final approval by ordinance. Such approval must be complete 180 days prior to the regular municipal election.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 303.739.7094.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
City
Telluride, CO
City
Aurora, CO
Local
Colorado Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Municipal Elections#Politics Local#Election Local#Aurora Central Library#Colorado Early Colleges#Central Recreation Center#Webex
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Aurora, Colorado

Aurora, Colorado

11
Followers
328
Post
128
Views
ABOUT

The City of Aurora is a Home Rule Municipality located in Arapahoe, Adams, and Douglas counties, Colorado, United States. Aurora lies immediately east of Denver and it is one of the principal cities of the Denver–Aurora–Lakewood, CO Metropolitan Statistical Area and a major city of the Front Range Urban Corridor. The city's population was 325,078 in the 2010 census, which made it the third most populous city in the State of Colorado and the 54th most populous city in the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy