GREENWOOD, Ind. – Three Baldwin Wallace University baseball players have been selected to the D3baseball.com All-Region 7 team. Junior All-OAC and Academic All-OAC first baseman Luke Vonderhaar (New Bremen) earned first-team honors while senior All-Mideast Region shortstop Alex Ludwick (Brunswick/Padua Franciscan) and All-OAC and Academic All-OAC centerfielder Vincent Capolupo (Kenmore, N.Y./St. Joseph's Collegiate) were named to the second-team.

GREENWOOD, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO