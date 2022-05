Mary Kelly never wanted to leave her native Ireland and relocate to Detroit in the late 1950s, but her husband did and she didn't have a choice. So she went. Kelly's first night in America with her three young sons was spent in the dark. They didn't have lamps yet in their new rental home, and "she cried herself to sleep," said her daughter, Breeda Miller, who was born after her parents' arrival in the United States.

DETROIT, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO