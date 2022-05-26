ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 City Memorial Day Weekend Schedule

Corpus Christi, Texas
 6 days ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Most City of Corpus Christi offices, including City Hall, Public Libraries, and Municipal Court, will be closed Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022.

Solid Waste Operations: (Memorial Day)

  • Garbage and recycling WILL BE COLLECTED on Memorial Day
  • Heavy Brush WILL NOT be collected on Memorial Day
  • The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station WILL BE OPEN regular hours 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Memorial Day
  • The Cefe Valenzuela Landfill WILL BE OPEN regular hours 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Memorial Day

Animal Care Services:

  • Open Saturday, May 28, for adoptions by appointment from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Closed (normal operational day of closure) Sunday, May 29
  • Closed (holiday) Monday, May 30

To make an adoption appointment, please call 361-826-4606.

Public Libraries:

Closed Monday, May 30

Parks and Recreation Department facilities:

Tennis Centers:

  • H-E-B Tennis Center – Closed
  • Al Kruse Tennis Center – Open regular hours

Golf Courses:

  • Lozano Golf Center - Open regular hours
  • Oso Golf Course - Open regular hours

Public Pools:

Open for “Splash Memorial Weekend,” Saturday, May 28 through Monday, May 30 to celebrate Memorial Day and kick-off summer!

Hours of operation vary by location:

  • Greenwood Pool, 4305 Greenwood Drive, Open Saturday to Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • H-E-B Pool, 1520 Shely Street, Open Saturday to Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Oso Pool, 1109 Bernice Drive, Open Saturday to Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • West Guth Pool, 9705 Up River Road, Open Saturday to Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Collier Pool, 3801 Harris Drive, Open Saturday to Monday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Due to the large, anticipated holiday crowd, lap swim will not be available this weekend.
  • Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway, Open Saturday to Monday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Splash Pads:

  • Lindale Park Splash Pad, 3133 Swantner Drive, Open Saturday to Monday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Bill Witt Park Splash Pad, 6869 Yorktown Boulevard, Open Saturday to Monday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00p.m.
  • Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad, 1354 Airport Road, Open Saturday to Monday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:

  • Walking trails and playgrounds open daily, dawn to dusk.
  • Holiday and weekend schedule for Learning Center: Closed Memorial Day

Senior Centers: Closed

Recreation Centers: Closed

After Hour Kid Power: Closed

Gymnasiums: Closed

Corpus Christi, Texas

