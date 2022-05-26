2022 City Memorial Day Weekend Schedule
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Most City of Corpus Christi offices, including City Hall, Public Libraries, and Municipal Court, will be closed Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022.
Solid Waste Operations: (Memorial Day)
- Garbage and recycling WILL BE COLLECTED on Memorial Day
- Heavy Brush WILL NOT be collected on Memorial Day
- The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station WILL BE OPEN regular hours 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Memorial Day
- The Cefe Valenzuela Landfill WILL BE OPEN regular hours 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Memorial Day
Animal Care Services:
- Open Saturday, May 28, for adoptions by appointment from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Closed (normal operational day of closure) Sunday, May 29
- Closed (holiday) Monday, May 30
To make an adoption appointment, please call 361-826-4606.
Public Libraries:
Closed Monday, May 30
Parks and Recreation Department facilities:
Tennis Centers:
- H-E-B Tennis Center – Closed
- Al Kruse Tennis Center – Open regular hours
Golf Courses:
- Lozano Golf Center - Open regular hours
- Oso Golf Course - Open regular hours
Public Pools:
Open for “Splash Memorial Weekend,” Saturday, May 28 through Monday, May 30 to celebrate Memorial Day and kick-off summer!
Hours of operation vary by location:
- Greenwood Pool, 4305 Greenwood Drive, Open Saturday to Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- H-E-B Pool, 1520 Shely Street, Open Saturday to Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Oso Pool, 1109 Bernice Drive, Open Saturday to Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- West Guth Pool, 9705 Up River Road, Open Saturday to Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Collier Pool, 3801 Harris Drive, Open Saturday to Monday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Due to the large, anticipated holiday crowd, lap swim will not be available this weekend.
- Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway, Open Saturday to Monday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Splash Pads:
- Lindale Park Splash Pad, 3133 Swantner Drive, Open Saturday to Monday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Bill Witt Park Splash Pad, 6869 Yorktown Boulevard, Open Saturday to Monday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00p.m.
- Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad, 1354 Airport Road, Open Saturday to Monday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:
- Walking trails and playgrounds open daily, dawn to dusk.
- Holiday and weekend schedule for Learning Center: Closed Memorial Day
Senior Centers: Closed
Recreation Centers: Closed
After Hour Kid Power: Closed
Gymnasiums: Closed
