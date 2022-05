Click here to read the full article. Picture this: it’s Memorial Day weekend, you’re soaking up rays by the pool and soft music is playing in the background. The heat on your skin, the three-day weekend, the beginning of summer — it’s pure bliss…until it isn’t. Silly you, thinking you could relax with toddlers around! Gabrielle Union, master of relatable parenting videos, nailed this common parenting struggle in a new video posted to Instagram on Sunday. “Relax for what?” is written over the video of Union and her daughter Kaavia, 3, whom she shares with husband Dwayne Wade. The mother-daughter duo...

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 MINUTES AGO