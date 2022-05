The Geneva Town Board has approved two local laws that clarify the definition of agricultural commerce under the town’s zoning regulations. Both laws passed 3-1, with board member Jeff Dunham voting “no” on both. Board member Kim Aliperti, who co-owns Billsboro Winery and would be affected by the laws, abstained. The regulations were modified after a public hearing at which some residents expressed concerns about traffic and noise. Geneva Town Supervisor Mark Venuti says between changes made to the laws and the regulations that already govern wineries and breweries, there are proper limits in place.

GENEVA, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO