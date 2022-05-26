ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayzata, MN

Wayzata School District Works to Protect Against Active Shooters

ccxmedia.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal School Districts Prepare for Worst-Case Shooting Scenarios. The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., is raising questions and concerns about security plans at schools across the nation. But some local school districts, like Wayzata, have been preparing for worst-case scenarios for decades. At North Woods Elementary...

ccxmedia.org

Comments / 5

CBS Minnesota

Columbine Survivor Now Working For Bloomington Schools Addresses Uvalde Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Questions continue to mount surrounding the response time to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. In Sunday night’s Talking Points, Esme Murphy talks with a Columbine survivor who is working to make a Twin Cities school district safer in the event of an active shooter. The shooting at Columbine High School 23 years ago left 15 people dead, including the two teenage gunmen, who killed themselves as authorities closed in. Since Columbine, there have been 14 mass school shootings. An estimated 185 children, educators and other people have been killed and at least 360 have been injured. Schools all...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Bring Me The News

Statewide student walk-out planned to protest gun violence

Minnesota students are planning to stage a walk-out Tuesday afternoon in protest of gun violence. Youth activists are encouraging students across Minnesota to participate in the walk-out, planned for 12:30 p.m., in the wake of the mass elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which saw 19 children and two teachers shot dead by an 18-year-old with an AR-15 style rifle.
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Police: Alleged Threat to Lincoln Park Middle School was List of Peoples’ Names Student Felt ‘upset with and bullied by’

DULUTH, Minn.- Investigators with the Duluth Police Department Friday determined the alleged school threat made by a Lincoln Park Middle School student was a written list of names several months old. According to a Department spokesperson, after the recent tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, students who knew about the...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Richfield H.S. Student Voluntarily Comes Forward After A Threat Cancels Classes

RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old Richfield High School student voluntarily came forward after an online threat led school officials to cancel classes Friday. According to Richfield police, the school alerted police at 6:31 a.m. to a potential threat, which was a picture circulating on social media that showed an RHS student holding a gun and a caption “We’re on our way.” The school closed for the day and police officers were stationed at the high school, police said. At 8 a.m., the person in the picture, a 17-year-old student at the school, voluntarily came to the police department with a parent and met with investigators. “The student and parent were fully cooperative with investigators,” police said. According to police, investigators learned the picture was taken in March, the gun is a replica firearm, and that someone else added the caption and distributed it on social media. The family allowed police into their home to recover the replica firearm. While the investigation is still active, police said investigators do not believe there are any additional risks or concerns to the community surrounding the incident. The incident comes after a nationwide threat to schools named “RHS.”
RICHFIELD, MN
edinazephyrus.com

Q&A: retiring teachers reflect on their career at Edina High School

Daniel Baron: I really enjoyed my early days as a German teacher at Valley View and the high school. We had a partner school in Germany and I chaperoned a number of three week trips in the summer to Germany. In the fall students from Germany would visit Edina. It was great for both sides to experience life in each other’s countries.
EDINA, MN
KARE 11

Richfield High School closed after social media threats

RICHFIELD, Minn. — Richfield High School is closed Friday after administrators received a screenshot of a social media post showing a student wearing the school's gear and specifically threatening the campus. The school's principal sent out an email to all students, staff and family members noting that administrators don't...
CBS Minnesota

Tens Of Thousands Of Chickens Killed In Wright County Egg Farm Fire

Originally published on May 29 HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County. The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage. The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms. “It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.” (credit: Dassel Fire Dept.) They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up,...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Traffic Complaint Leads To Chase, Crash In Maple Grove

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A driving complaint in the west metro turned into a chase Sunday night, and ended in a crash more than a dozen miles away. As of Monday morning, the suspect is still missing. Someone called in the driver in Orono just before 10 p.m. When officers tracked them down, the person sped off, eventually crashing into another car on Bass Lake Road in Maple Grove. Nobody was seriously hurt. (credit: CBS) After the crash, the suspect driver ran off, ditching the car. They managed to avoid police, despite searches by several different agencies on the ground, K-9 units and helicopters. It’s not clear why the driver took off in the first place, and police are still working to identify and find them.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
fox9.com

Sunbather found on elementary school roof was 'trying to tan and relax'

SAVAGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man found sunbathing on the roof of an elementary school in Savage, Minnesota told police he was trying to get a tan and relax by reading a book. The Savage Police Department received a report of a suspicious person on the roof of Redtail Ridge Elementary School at 1:19 p.m. Friday, May 27. The officers made contact with the sunbather, issued him a citation and trespassed him from the property.
SAVAGE, MN
fox9.com

Lighting may be responsible for 2 fires in northern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Lightning strikes may be the cause of two fires across the state of Minnesota as storms rolled through on Sunday. The first incident was reported in Polk County, Minnesota shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday. Fire crews responded to a fire in an outbuilding on a property off 330th Avenue SW in Climax, Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

U Of M Issues Alert For Single Block Of University Avenue After Crime-Filled Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota officials are giving a warning Sunday about a stretch of University Avenue in Minneapolis. Officers have responded to several incidents in just a little more than a week on the 1700 block of University Avenue Southeast, on the university’s East Bank campus. (credit: CBS) According to the university’s “SAFE U” emergency alert system, officers have been dealing with everything from house parties, to gunfire, to assaults. Police are asking people to be careful in that area.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Gravely Injured In Crash In Chaska

CHASKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Chaska Saturday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 56-year-old man from Brooklyn Park lost traction on Highway 212 at County Road 40 around 1:45 p.m. He was ejected from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet, the state patrol said. He was hospitalized at Hennepin Healthcare.
CHASKA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Korean Church Celebrates Faith, Culture

Brooklyn Center has one of the largest Korean churches in the state. The church serves the northwest metro’s growing Asian population. In Brooklyn Center, 19 percent of the population is of Asian descent. But the church has been serving the community for more than 40 years. “We need to...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
fox9.com

Randolph holds memorial for Eli Hart

Randolph, a small town in Dakota County, is where 6-year-old Eli Hart felt great love, living there with a foster family for just under a year. It’s also the place where his father, Tory Hart, and Hart’s fiancé, Josie Josephson, made memories with Eli. The community held a memorial service for the boy.
RANDOLPH, MN
Kat Kountry 105

8 Field Trips All Minnesota Kids Went On

Everyone knows the best part of the school year was always the field trips. You get out of the classroom for the day, eat a sack lunch, get to goof off on a bus ride with all your friends, make memories and experience new things. Here are 8 field trips all Central Minnesota kids took while in school.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Cambridge Man, 70, Killed In Isanti Crash, State Patrol Says

ISANTI, Minn. (WCCO) — A 70-year-old Cambridge man is dead after a crash Sunday afternoon in Isanti. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 65 at Towns Edge Road. An eastbound Buick Enclave was trying to cross the highway when it was T-boned by a southbound Audi S5. The Enclave then rolled and struck the median. The driver of the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released. The driver of the Audi, a 20-year-old Isanti man, was hurt, and is expected to survive. They were the only two involved in the crash. The state patrol is still investigating.
ISANTI, MN

