Gun Found At Memphis School Scares Parents Following Texas Mass Shooting

Word of a gun on campus scared Memphis students and parents alike just days after a Uvalde school shooting left 21 dead , WREG News reports.

On Thursday (May 26), police responded to reports of an armed student at White Station High School in Memphis. The high school was placed on a "precautionary lockdown" while law enforcement investigated the incident, Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) said.

“A search of the school has been conducted and the District is notifying families about the lockdown. MSCS Security and school administration followed District protocols and procedures as we continue to prioritize the safety of students,” MSCS said in a statement. “We appreciate the swift action of our security team that quickly addressed the matter.”

Memphis police say no shots were fired and no injuries were sustained, and the student who was in possession of the gun is now in custody.

Erin Edge-Stroud , a White Station High parent, said she's grateful the situation was de-escalated but is still left shaken after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary school.

“There are parents in Texas suffering worse than we are under circumstances similar to this and something just got to be done. There needs to be change in legislation, there needs to be a waiting period. We need to stand up take care of our kids and protect them,” Edge-Stroud said.

According to WREG News, Memphis-Shelby County Schools has not said how the student was able to bring the gun inside of White Station. Last year, a gun made its way on an MSCS campus through the hands of a 13-year-old boy who shot another student.

Edge-Stroud said about Thursday's incident, “You hold them tight. You hold them a little bit tighter and I’m just feeling so fortunate that everything worked out today."

