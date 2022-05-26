ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gun Found At Memphis School Scares Parents Following Texas Mass Shooting

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Vlry_0frf79pq00
Photo: Getty Images

Word of a gun on campus scared Memphis students and parents alike just days after a Uvalde school shooting left 21 dead , WREG News reports.

On Thursday (May 26), police responded to reports of an armed student at White Station High School in Memphis. The high school was placed on a "precautionary lockdown" while law enforcement investigated the incident, Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) said.

“A search of the school has been conducted and the District is notifying families about the lockdown. MSCS Security and school administration followed District protocols and procedures as we continue to prioritize the safety of students,” MSCS said in a statement. “We appreciate the swift action of our security team that quickly addressed the matter.”

Memphis police say no shots were fired and no injuries were sustained, and the student who was in possession of the gun is now in custody.

Erin Edge-Stroud , a White Station High parent, said she's grateful the situation was de-escalated but is still left shaken after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary school.

“There are parents in Texas suffering worse than we are under circumstances similar to this and something just got to be done. There needs to be change in legislation, there needs to be a waiting period. We need to stand up take care of our kids and protect them,” Edge-Stroud said.

According to WREG News, Memphis-Shelby County Schools has not said how the student was able to bring the gun inside of White Station. Last year, a gun made its way on an MSCS campus through the hands of a 13-year-old boy who shot another student.

Edge-Stroud said about Thursday's incident, “You hold them tight. You hold them a little bit tighter and I’m just feeling so fortunate that everything worked out today."

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 0

Related
actionnews5.com

2 adults, 3 teens indicted in deadly shooting during funeral procession

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two adults and three teens were indicted Tuesday in connection to a shooting during a funeral procession in North Memphis back in October 2021. The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says a grand jury indicted David Lee Jr., 23, Rico Lee Jr., 18, Jaden Rios, 16, Tavion Rogers, 17 and Tremayne Scales Jr., 15 for shooting two teenagers, one of which died of his injuries.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD responds to 1 homicide, 69 aggravated assaults over weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This weekend was especially violent as police reported dozens of assaults which included several shootings. It’s an issue on the rise. It’s also a tiny word with a tremendous burden on everyone from city leaders to everyday citizens. We are talking crime, as it’s something many of you are discussing as well. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TX
WREG

Crash on Crump and Wellington kills one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is dead following a car crash Monday morning at the intersection of Crump and Wellington. Police said the person was taken from the scene for treatment at Regional One Hospital, but did not survive their injuries. Memphis Police said this is an active investigation. WREG will update as more information […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of exposure, assaulting Red Hook employee

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say he exposed himself and assaulted a restaurant worker in Midtown Monday night. The incident happened around midnight at the Red Hook restaurant at the former Nineteenth Century Club building on Union Avenue. Police said two female restaurant employees walked to their car and were confronted […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after North Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is dead after a crash in North Memphis Monday. Officers responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of North Evergreen Street and Vollintine Avenue around 6:22 p.m. Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. WREG will update when more information becomes […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman critical following South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot in South Memphis Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the call in the 2200 block of Lamar Avenue at Superlo Foods around 2:45 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No suspect information is known at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Call (901) […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Memphis Police#Mass Shooting#School Administration#Wreg News#White Station High School#Mscs Security#Robb Elementary School
WREG

Woman hurt in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was hurt in a shooting at a Raleigh apartment complex, police say. The shooting happened at the Country View Apartments on Ann Court. Police made it to the scene at around 6:25 p.m. Sunday evening. Memphis Police say the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Memphis Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

City Watch canceled for 5-year-old Raleigh boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 5/30/22 5:30 A.M. Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch for Kingston VanHook, 5. Memphis Police are looking for a missing 5-year-old boy who is possibly in danger. Kingston VanHook was last seen in the 4400 block of Winding Hill Driver in Frayser Sunday evening...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘I hate them:’ Army Sergeant’s mom still grieving loss

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memorial Day weekend of 2015 nearly destroyed Valeria Henderson. The mother of an Army Sergeant is still grieving while his killer remains on the run. Memphis police say her son, Calvin Wilhite Jr. was shot near the FedEx Forum on May 24. “I hate them, I hate them,” Henderson said. “That was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

North Memphis shooting sends five to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at Peres Avenue and Chelsea Avenue. The shooting happened late Saturday night. The violence erupted during a huge Memorial Day weekend block party. Officers found two victims on the scene. One was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The second victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man found shot at fire station in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after being shot on Monday morning. Police located a man suffering from gunshot wounds at a fire station on the 2100 block of Elvis Presley around 7:30 a.m. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. No arrests have been made. This is an […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 killed, 1 injured in Whitehaven McDonald’s shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a Whitehaven McDonald’s. The shooting happened at the McDonald’s on East Shelby Drive near Mill Branch Road. Police say officers responded to the scene at just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. According to police, two men went […]
actionnews5.com

Memphis mayor calls for stronger federal, state gun laws

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland added his name to the list of political leaders calling for change after the deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas. Strickland says the proliferation of guns is part of “a fundamental change in our society” that is also making...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Robber poses as Dollar Tree shopper, steals cash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Dollar Tree last week. It happened at the Dollar Tree in the 4500 block of Quince Road on May 26. Police said a man entered the store before 9 p.m. and walked around for several minutes. He waited for other customers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy