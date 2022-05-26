Hat Chic to hang up hat for good

Related
Minnesota Ice Cream Shop May Have the Largest Ice Cream Cones in the World
There's an ice cream shop in Stillwater, Minnesota that has been serving the area since the 1920s. They may also be home to the world's largest ice cream cones! They also opened a second location in St. Paul in the past few years. The ice cream shop is called Nelson's...
7 must-try spots for cheap eats in the Twin Cities
As a 2020 grad, I've become an expert at finding cheap lunches around town. Here are some of my go-to spots to find meals under $10.Lake and Bryant Cafe has a unique and delicious brunch menu and bakery. Afro Deli offers African and Mediterranean fare, with locations in downtown St. Paul, the Minneapolis skyways, and near the University of Minnesota.Los Ocampo Express serves authentic Mexican food in the Minneapolis skyways for just $3 a taco. Roti in St. Louis Park is the place to go for create-your-own Mediterranean bowls and pita sandwiches. Dagwood's in the Minneapolis skyways has tasty sandwiches, and a meal with chips and a drink only runs you about $9. Asian Express in the St. Paul skyways serves huge portions of fried rice, kung pao chicken, pho, and much more for under $9.95. Stalk & Spade in downtown Wayzata and Edina have plant-based "chick'n" sandwiches and wraps for $9.95. Plus, $3.50 ice cream cones!
Boy Persuades Car Thief To Let Him, His Young Brothers Out Of Minivan In Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say an 11-year-old boy convinced a car thief to let him and his four young brothers out of their minivan after it was stolen in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon. The children’s parents “stepped away from their running vehicle,” according to police, on East Lake Street near 12th Avenue South, leaving five boys between the ages of 1 and 11 alone inside. It’s not clear how long the parents were gone, but just before 3 p.m., an unknown man got into the driver’s seat and drove off with the boys in tow. (credit: CBS) Police say the oldest boy was able to persuade the thief to let them out, and the man dropped them off one block north of where they were originally parked. He then drove off. The oldest boy then used his cellphone to call his parents, and they were all soon reunited. The minivan is still missing. It’s a 2007 Silver Honda Odyssey that may have either of these Minnesota license plate numbers: XNB-858 or MWY-024. Anyone with information on this case is asked to submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Fire kills tens of thousands of chickens at Wright County farm
HOWARD LAKE, Minn. — Cleanup is underway at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake after a fire on Saturday night. According to the Wright County Sheriff's Office, crews responded to the scene off Highway 12 around 10 p.m. Sgt. Troy Wachter told KARE 11 the fire destroyed a poultry building...
Cambridge Man, 70, Killed In Isanti Crash, State Patrol Says
ISANTI, Minn. (WCCO) — A 70-year-old Cambridge man is dead after a crash Sunday afternoon in Isanti. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 65 at Towns Edge Road. An eastbound Buick Enclave was trying to cross the highway when it was T-boned by a southbound Audi S5. The Enclave then rolled and struck the median. The driver of the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released. The driver of the Audi, a 20-year-old Isanti man, was hurt, and is expected to survive. They were the only two involved in the crash. The state patrol is still investigating.
Traffic Complaint Leads To Chase, Crash In Maple Grove
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A driving complaint in the west metro turned into a chase Sunday night, and ended in a crash more than a dozen miles away. As of Monday morning, the suspect is still missing. Someone called in the driver in Orono just before 10 p.m. When officers tracked them down, the person sped off, eventually crashing into another car on Bass Lake Road in Maple Grove. Nobody was seriously hurt. (credit: CBS) After the crash, the suspect driver ran off, ditching the car. They managed to avoid police, despite searches by several different agencies on the ground, K-9 units and helicopters. It’s not clear why the driver took off in the first place, and police are still working to identify and find them.
Lighting may be responsible for 2 fires in northern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Lightning strikes may be the cause of two fires across the state of Minnesota as storms rolled through on Sunday. The first incident was reported in Polk County, Minnesota shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday. Fire crews responded to a fire in an outbuilding on a property off 330th Avenue SW in Climax, Minnesota.
Motorcyclist Gravely Injured In Crash In Chaska
CHASKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Chaska Saturday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 56-year-old man from Brooklyn Park lost traction on Highway 212 at County Road 40 around 1:45 p.m. He was ejected from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet, the state patrol said. He was hospitalized at Hennepin Healthcare.
Cambridge driver killed in broadside crash near Isanti
A driver from Cambridge, Minnesota, died Sunday when his vehicle was broadsided on Hwy. 65 near Isanti. The crash happened around 2:45 p.m., when James Wickoren, 70, attempted to cross Hwy. 65 in his Buick Enclave. As he was crossing, he was struck by an Audi S5 being driven by...
Man Shot In Foot At St. Paul Barbecue, Police Report
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in St. Paul Friday night. At about 10 p.m., officers responded to Abbott Northwestern Hospital after a man showed up there with a gunshot wound to the foot. He told police that he had been at a barbecue with friends on the 400 block of Central Avenue West, when a volley of gunshots was heard. He said he felt pain in his foot and returned fire. He did have a permit to carry, police said. He was treated for his injury, which was not considered life-threatening. Police are still investigating.
Hutch restaurant opens in July
BUSINESS PROFILE: River House Kitchen + Drinks, Hutchinson. It’s the latest venture for Hutchinson businessman, who continues to invest. Eric Labraaten has been a successful businessman in Hutchinson for several years. But his focus is more about creating jobs for the city than basking in his own success. Already...
Several Motorcycle Accidents Reported Saturday In Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - There were at least five crashes involving motorcycles in Minnesota on Saturday. One motorcyclist collided with a farm tractor and two involved deer. Here is the rundown based on reports from the Minnesota State Patrol:. 1:45 pm - Chaska: A motorcyclist was driving on...
Memorial Day Storms Leave Massive Damage, Thousands Without Power
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two rounds of severe storms struck Minnesota on Memorial Day, with the second round bringing hurricane-force winds and some possible tornadoes. The wind toppled power lines across the state, causing more than 70,000 reports of power outages across Minnesota. One unconfirmed tornado struck the small town of Forada, located about 10 miles south of Alexandria. Douglas County Emergency Manager Julie Anderson tells WCCO-TV that the storm damaged an estimated 100 structures, but luckily no one was killed, and there were no major injuries reported. The worst of the damage in Forada is along Forada Beach, hugging the shoreline of...
3 places to go for happy hour deals in Twin Cities
Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are three spots to check out during happy hour in the Twin Cities.1. Nolo's Kitchen & BarOn weekdays from 3-5:30pm, get $2 wine shots, $5 martinis and cosmos, $5 draft beer, and discounted appetizers, including $10 lobster fried rice. Address: 515 N. Washington Ave. #100, Minneapolis. Photo: Jason Horowitz, courtesy of Nolo's Kitchen & Bar2. Punch Bowl SocialHappy hour is 4-6pm on Monday through Thursday. You can get $5 punch, liquor, draft beer, wine, and mixed drinks in addition to food specials. Address: 1691 Park Pl. Blvd., Minneapolis. Photo: ATXandchill, courtesy of Punch Bowl Social3. PajaritoGet $2 off all house cocktails and more drink specials along with $6 nachos, wings and chicken tinga tostada.Address: 605 7th St. West, St. Paul and 3910 W. 50th St., Edina. Photo courtesy of Pajarito
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Mankato restaurant is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who broke into La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar Wednesday night. La Terraza posted a video on Facebook that shows a woman breaking into the store after hours and stealing cash from the register. She reportedly took “a decent amount of cash.”
‘It’s Bizarre’: Southern Minnesota Ghost Town Still Attracting Summer Visitors
Originally published May 25 FORESTVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — It was once a thriving community in our state. Now, Forestville’s population is zero. But its buildings remain. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen takes us on a tour of a treasured ghost town in Fillmore County, near the Iowa border. — All across southern Minnesota, you’ll find hustling and bustling towns and then you’ll find one that’s the exact opposite. A quiet, little hamlet with no businesses, no traffic and no residents. Because Forestville doesn’t need a mayor, Matt Eidem is the town’s site manager. “It was a pretty prominent town because of its position on the stagecoach...
Giant 3 Day Early Morning Flea Market This Weekend
For some reason, I've always been a big fan of flea markets. I think it's that it's all not just run of the mill stuff you find in most stores and a lot of the stuff, you just know, probably has some stories behind it. The Wright County Swappers Meet...
What To Order At The Best Italian Restaurant In Minnesota
For those who have trouble making decisions.
U Of M Issues Alert For Single Block Of University Avenue After Crime-Filled Week
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota officials are giving a warning Sunday about a stretch of University Avenue in Minneapolis. Officers have responded to several incidents in just a little more than a week on the 1700 block of University Avenue Southeast, on the university’s East Bank campus. (credit: CBS) According to the university’s “SAFE U” emergency alert system, officers have been dealing with everything from house parties, to gunfire, to assaults. Police are asking people to be careful in that area.
Car vs. semi-truck crash shuts down Hwy 52 near Zumbrota for several hours
(ABC 6 News) - A two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 shut down traffic and caused significant delays Friday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a vehicle driven by Patricia Heath, 83 of Rochester was making a u-turn in the northbound lanes of Highway 52, when it collided with a northbound semi truck and trailer driven by Alishire Mahamed, 36 of St. Cloud, MN.
