With Boston’s berth in the 2022 NBA Finals, Jaylen Brown is finally making good on a promise of sorts that he made to himself as a teenager. An awesome old video of the Celtics star Brown went viral on Sunday after his team beat the Miami Heat to advance to the Finals. The video showed a 19-year-old Brown attending the 2016 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brown spoke on how cool it was at the time to see Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala warming up. He also boldly declared in the video that one day “I will be here.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO