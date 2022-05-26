‘Stranger Things’ Star Natalia Dyer Says Season 4 Has ‘A Lot of Bite’ (Video)

“Stranger Things 4” is finally here. After much-waiting (season 3 was streaming back in the summer of 2019), the kids from Hawkins are back. There are new supernatural mysteries to uncover, new beastly foes to square off against and, of course, a new government conspiracy making things even trickier to untangle. Quite frankly, the less you know about the season better, but you can believe that the comparisons to “Game of Thrones” are not overstated – this season is bigger than any of the other seasons, by a considerable margin, with storylines playing out all over the country (and some overseas). And unlike other seasons, this season is broken up into two chunks – the first seven episodes will drop this week, with the final two episodes coming on July 1.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO