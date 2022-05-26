ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Stranger Things’ Star Natalia Dyer Says Season 4 Has ‘A Lot of Bite’ (Video)

By Katie Campione
 4 days ago
TheWrap spoke with Dyer, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke and newcomer Joe Quinn about the new season. After years of waiting, “Stranger Things” Season 4 Volume 1 is finally debuting on Netflix. The season is unlike any other, and not just in terms of length. The scope of...

‘Stranger Things': The Duffers Reveal How They Brought Vecna to Life With Practical Effects

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for “Stranger Things 4” Part 1.) The monster in “Stranger Things 4” is the stuff of nightmares, literally. Vecna feeds off his victims’ trauma and haunts them with their own darkest thoughts. In order to make those scenes with Vecna even more terrifying, brothers Matt and Ross Duffer decided that they wanted to bring him to life on set with practical effects.
‘Stranger Things’ Creators Compare Season 5 to ‘Return of the Jedi’ — But Not the Way You Think

“Stranger Things 4” is finally here. After much-waiting (season 3 was streaming back in the summer of 2019), the kids from Hawkins are back. There are new supernatural mysteries to uncover, new beastly foes to square off against and, of course, a new government conspiracy making things even trickier to untangle. Quite frankly, the less you know about the season better, but you can believe that the comparisons to “Game of Thrones” are not overstated – this season is bigger than any of the other seasons, by a considerable margin, with storylines playing out all over the country (and some overseas). And unlike other seasons, this season is broken up into two chunks – the first seven episodes will drop this week, with the final two episodes coming on July 1.
Natalia Dyer
Maya Hawke
Millie Bobby Brown
Joe Keery
‘Barry’: Bill Hader Explains How He Pulled Off That Chase in Season 3 Episode 6

It’s not surprising to learn that Bill Hader is a fan of “Mad Max: Fury Road” – especially in the wake of the latest episode of “Barry.”. In Season 3 Episode 6, the actor/showrunner/filmmaker’s lead character finds himself caught up in a chase sequence with a motorbike gang, but the action scene plays out unlike many we’ve seen before. Hader directed the episode himself with an eye towards doing something unexpected, and just as he wowed viewers with his direction of the standout Season 2 episode “ronny/lily,” this Season 3 installment – titled “710N” – sees Hader once again showing that he’s been able to translate his love of movies into a unique and innovative eye as a filmmaker himself.
Every Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Show on Disney+

Fans may not be getting any new “Star Wars” movies in the near future, but that’s just because the future of the galaxy — at least for now — is in television. And there are a lot of shows coming to the universe. “Obi-Wan Kenobi”...
9 Best New Shows to Watch This Week: From ‘The Boys’ to ‘The Orville: New Horizons’

This weekend we have a holiday and what better way than to fill that extra day with brand new television? Time to catch up, recharge, and maybe watch that new “Theodore Roosevelt” documentary. It’s what America would have wanted. After the break, the new shows keep coming, from a fictionalized account of the Sex Pistols to the return of “The Boys,” to a spinoff of “Nancy Drew” that seems very, very different. It’s almost TOO much good TV.
How Will NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Fare After Big-Name Star Departures? | Charts

Talent demand for now-former cast members Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney helps determine how hard ”SNL“ has been hit. “Saturday Night Live” fans said goodbye to longtime seasoned players on NBC’s long-running variety show earlier this month. This year, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney departed the show after the May 21 season finale.
Alexis Bledel to Leave ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Ahead of Season 5

Alexis Bledel says she is leaving “The Handmaid’s Tale” ahead of Season 5. She’s played Emily (aka Ofglen), since the series premiered. In a statement obtained by TheWrap, she wrote, “After much thought, I felt I had to step away from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ at this time. I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support.”
