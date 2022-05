Thirty-year-old Tyler Collins of Harrison is facing several charges in connection with a motorcycle-led police chase in excess of 100 miles per hour. According to the probable cause affidavit, Boone County deputies were patrolling an area near U.S. Highway 65 when they observed a motorcycle operated by Collins which did not have any vehicle tags. A deputy followed Collins for a while and activated emergency lights and sirens after witnessing Collins fail to stop at a stop sign.

BOONE COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO