Amanda de Cadenet, the podcast host of The Conversation and Victoria’s Secret’s VS Voices, has struck an exclusive, three-year deal with iHeartMedia. As part of the deal, de Cadenet will release a new show, About the Men with Amanda de Cadenet, and new seasons of The Conversation and VS Voices. The podcasts will continue to be available on all major platforms, and iHeart will handle all ad sales opportunities for the three shows.More from The Hollywood ReporteriHeartMedia Sees Advertising Growth Ahead Despite Snap Warning'WTF With Marc Maron' Podcast Inks 3-Year Deal With AcastConan O'Brien Sells Podcast Business to SiriusXM for $150M The second season of VS Voices will...

