Depeche Mode's Andy Fletcher dies at 60

By Radhika Marya
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
"We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher," Depeche Mode said on social media...

Comments / 8

2Deuces2
4d ago

I loved Depeche Mode!! so sad, he was too young. I wonder how he died 🙁

