ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Have prior mass shootings led to gun control?

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

School shootings at Columbine, Newtown, and Parkland have resulted in...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Mass Shootings#School Shootings#Columbine#Newtown#Violent Crime
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL
Tampa Bay Times

Fact-checking Marco Rubio claim that no guns used in mass shootings were bought online

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said stringent gun regulations would not prevent crimes like the May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Texas. “There hasn’t been a single of these mass shootings that have been purchased at a gun show or on the internet,” Rubio said on May 25. “If people want to do it, we can have that debate, but don’t link it to these horrible events. They have nothing to do with it.”
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Concord News Journal

“It’s not your fault that you’re Black…,” White California woman was caught racially insulting 39yo African-American performer at a beach restaurant following an argument over failed payment

Few days ago, we reported about the story of a Black woman, a wheelchair-bound mother of three sons, accusing her autistic son’s school of racism following an incident in which her son’s life was put in danger. According to the mother, her son suffered stroke in school and the school nurse refused to call 911 claiming that the symptoms the teenage boy had suffered while in school were not serious. The 51-year-old mother claims that “if her son was a different race, they (the school employees) would have treated him right away.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy