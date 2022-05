Jack Bruce Webster passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. He was born in Linden, Tennessee in 1936. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Matha and Claude Webster; his wife, Cidney; a daughter, Jackie Sue; and son, Terry Webster. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Clara Edwards and 2 brothers, Claude and Raymond. Jack was in the US Navy from 1954 to 1971. After an honorable discharge, he moved to Hatteras Island.

FRISCO, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO