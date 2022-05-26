Therapy Thoughts: Talking With Your Kids After Latest School Shooting

Tuesday, May 31 is the 101st anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. A mob burned down much of the Greenwood District in one of the most tragic events in Tulsa history. Tulsa's Greenwood Rising museum hopes to shine a light on a story that went untold for years, while also highlighting the economic activity that thrived on what was called Black Wall Street.

TULSA, OK ・ 17 HOURS AGO