Therapy Thoughts: Talking With Your Kids After Latest School Shooting

Oklahoma is dealing with a shortage in teachers as school districts struggle to attract more staff. Tulsa Community College reported seeing progress in developing future teachers who are graduating practically debt free. TCC said there is a steady number of students there graduating with degrees in education. Those students are...
The Oklahoma City Police Department Tactical Team responded to a barricaded subject at a home in NW Oklahoma City on Monday afternoon. Police were attempting to serve an assault with a deadly weapon warrant at a home in the 400 block of NW 89th Street. The assault occurred at a...
A man authorities say is connected to the deadly Taft shooting that left a 39-year-old woman dead and seven others injured has surrendered and is in custody Sunday afternoon. Skylar Dewayne Bucker, 26, surrendered to the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), according to the Muskogee County District Attorney.
Tulsa Police arrested a Wisconsin homicide suspect in Tulsa on Friday. Officers said Tiron Washington was spotted with a gun on a Greyhound bus in Downtown Tulsa. Police said they tried to confront Washington after he got off, but he ran away. A construction crew who had a birds-eye view...
Tuesday, May 31 is the 101st anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. A mob burned down much of the Greenwood District in one of the most tragic events in Tulsa history. Tulsa's Greenwood Rising museum hopes to shine a light on a story that went untold for years, while also highlighting the economic activity that thrived on what was called Black Wall Street.
Tulsa Police officers arrested a man suspected of driving under the influence and crashing into another car late on Monday night. Officers say the driver of a Honda CRV crashed into the back of another car near 61st and Yale around 11:30 p.m. Tulsa Police say nobody was hurt in...
Tulsa Police arrested a man who they said assaulted and kidnapped another man. Officers said said they received reports of a stolen car and then stopped one at the location. Officers noticed the passenger who originally called police had dried blood on his face. The passenger told police that the...
The PGA may be over but the PGAP, or "Please Go Adopt a Pup" was held on Saturday. Oklahoma Alliance for Animals and Tulsa Animal Welfare partnered up at Expo Square to host a mega dog adoption event. There were more than 35 adoptable dogs, all fully vaccinated, altered, microchipped,...
The Floral Haven Funeral Home, Crematory & Cemetery in Broken Arrow celebrated the 50th anniversary of their Avenue of Flags tribute Saturday morning. The event honors veterans who have died and are buried in the cemetery. 4,253 flags were raised to honor veterans who have passed on, each representing the...
Authorities say a man is dead after he was hit by a Skiatook police car in Tulsa after a chase on Sunday night. Tulsa police say a man, who was riding a motorcycle, was being chased by Skiatook police and drove through construction signs near 31st and Peoria before slowing down. Police say he was then hit by a Skiatook Police officer's car.
A Sand Springs family is recovering on Tuesday morning after their boat capsized at the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County, Missouri over the weekend. Missouri State Highway Patrol says the boat was going too fast and capsized, sending all three people on board into the water. Troopers say...
Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa will hold a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday. The event will begin with a music prelude and flyover at 9:30 a.m. and the ceremony is set to begin at 10 a.m. Several Oklahoma veterans are scheduled to speak. The ceremony was canceled in 2021 due...
JENKS, Oklahoma - The City of Jenks opened a new splash pad Friday morning just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The splash pad is located at Veterans Park near South Elm Street and West Beaver Street.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers arrested a man who they said admitted to driving while high on meth and marijuana. Troopers pulled over Timothy Adcock near Admiral and Sheridan for a defective muffler and illegal tag cover on Saturday. Troopers said they smelled marijuana coming from the car. When they...
The weather always has an impact on lake activities across Oklahoma, with recent rain and wind being top of mind for businesses during the Memorial Day weekend. Recent rain left Keystone Lake 13 feet above normal this weekend. Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park, which just opened for the season on May...
A beloved Route 66 restaurant has closed its door after 41 years of business. Gilbert and Roberta Ortiz are retiring and closing Hickory House BBQ after a little over four decades in business. "We actually started out on Dewey street in a small building in '81. And then in '86...
People in Webbers Falls are remembering the lives lost when the I-40 bridge collapsed 20 years ago. "If it had to happen, it's a thing that God had some piece of that it happened here,” said Janette Barlow. May 26, 2002, is a day the town of Webbers Falls...
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said a deadly crash has closed the westbound lanes of I-40 near Muldrow in Sequoyah County Sunday evening. Traffic is being diverted off and back on I-40 using SH-64B. ODOT expects this diversion to extend into the evening. SH-64B is also closed underneath I-40...
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a car crash that killed a Claremore woman overnight. The accident happened near Locust Grove. OHP said the driver of the Jeep, Kevin James, went off the road and hit a bridge pier. Troopers said the passenger, Susan Blackburn, died on the scene. The...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department for a missing 55-year-old man. According to troopers, Robert Kralovetz was last seen on Thursday, May 26 at around 7:30 p.m. in Pittsburg County. Troopers say Kralovetz is bald with hazel eyes, stands...
