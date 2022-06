ONLY IN AMERICA – ANOTHER MASS SHOOTING – DO SOMETHING. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) spoke for me today when he took the floor of the Senate and said essentially the following, “Why are you here? If it’s not to solve this problem of the mass shooting of our children, why are you here? Why do you put yourself through all of the trouble of getting to this prestigious position if it’s not to do something about this?”

UVALDE, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO