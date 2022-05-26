ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

COVID-19 vaccine booster now available to Hoosiers ages 5-11

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoosiers aged 5-11 are eligible for a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine following authorization this week from the U.S. FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)....

FDA Expands Eligibility for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Dose to Children 5 – 11 Years

Tuesday, May 17, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, authorizing the use of a single booster dose for administration to individuals 5 through 11 years of age at least five months after completion of a primary series with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.
Cheddar News

Baby Formula Crisis Hits 70 Percent Out-of-Stock Rate Nationwide

With the baby formula in the United States surging to an out-of-stock rate of 70 percent, the FDA has given Abbott permission to reopen its Michigan plant amid the crisis and authorized foreign imports. Professor Peter Pitts, a former FDA associate commissioner and current president of the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest, joined Cheddar News to discuss the ongoing shortage and its wide impact. “As difficult as things is in urban areas, they’re even worse in small communities and tribal areas where parents can't just go to the next store on the corner," he said. Pitts also noted that the Abbott factory was a "disaster" prior to its shutdown and that it would have been "regulatory malpractice" to have left it open.
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

