CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Monday! If you have outdoor plans for Memorial Day, you won't have to worry about them getting rained out. We will stay dry all day with some humidity. However, make sure you have ways to keep cool if you'll be outside for an extended period of time. Highs will be in the mid-90s. Southerly winds will continue to be breezy at 20 mph.

TEXAS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO