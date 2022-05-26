THURSDAY UPDATES: Boone County reports 58 new COVID cases over past few days

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is reporting that 58 new coronavirus cases were added to the information hub on Wednesday.

Of those 58 new cases, 43 were added on Tuesday. The rest of the cases were reported throughout the month of May. The county delays reporting cases by two days.

The dashboard is showing 14 COVID-19 patients in Boone County hospitals. There is one patient is in the ICU and one patient is on a ventilator.

Additionally, 45,628 previous COVID-19 cases were recorded previously.

Boone County is reported to have a low COVID-19 community level, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

Source: Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services

If you took a COVID-19 test at home that was positive, Boone County is also encouraging those that took the test to report the results at the link .

Cole County reports five new COVID cases

The Cole County Health Department reported five new coronavirus cases on Thursday. The county added one new case for Tuesday and four new cases on Wednesday.

Cole County Health Department cases by day in May



According to the dashboard update, there have been 17,533 total cases in the county since March 2020.

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports Cole County as having a low COVID-19 community level.

The Jefferson City School District reported no new coronavirus case in a student but reported one new case in a staff member on Tuesday.

The district is reporting three active cases in students and one active case in a staff member.

