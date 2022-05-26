ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

THURSDAY UPDATES: Boone County reports 58 new COVID cases over past few days

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZYXwq_0frejqo400

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is reporting that 58 new coronavirus cases were added to the information hub on Wednesday.

Of those 58 new cases, 43 were added on Tuesday. The rest of the cases were reported throughout the month of May. The county delays reporting cases by two days.

The dashboard is showing 14 COVID-19 patients in Boone County hospitals. There is one patient is in the ICU and one patient is on a ventilator.

Additionally, 45,628 previous COVID-19 cases were recorded previously.

Boone County is reported to have a low COVID-19 community level, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PS2bE_0frejqo400
Source: Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services

If you took a COVID-19 test at home that was positive, Boone County is also encouraging those that took the test to report the results at the link .

Cole County reports five new COVID cases

The Cole County Health Department reported five new coronavirus cases on Thursday. The county added one new case for Tuesday and four new cases on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CzNQn_0frejqo400
Cole County Health Department cases by day in May

According to the dashboard update, there have been 17,533 total cases in the county since March 2020.

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports Cole County as having a low COVID-19 community level.

The Jefferson City School District reported no new coronavirus case in a student but reported one new case in a staff member on Tuesday.

The district is reporting three active cases in students and one active case in a staff member.

The post THURSDAY UPDATES: Boone County reports 58 new COVID cases over past few days appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Boone County, MO
Health
Boone County, MO
Government
County
Boone County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
KMIZ ABC 17 News

At least 100 people attend Wreath-laying ceremony Monday at Boone County Courthouse to commemorate Memorial Day

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mid-Missouri Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America held its 95th annual wreath-laying ceremony on Memorial Day. The event kicked off at 9 a.m. at the Boone County Courthouse plaza Monday to honor Boone County veterans who fought for America's freedom. You can view the order of events in the The post At least 100 people attend Wreath-laying ceremony Monday at Boone County Courthouse to commemorate Memorial Day appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Icu#Dhss#Columbia Boone Co
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Virtual health care job fair planned as Missouri Hospital Association reveals critical need for workers

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A virtual health care job fair is planned for Friday in the Columbia region. The job fair comes after the release of a new report by the Missouri Hospital Association, which reveals "unprecedented levels of turnover and vacancy," mainly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. New Report from Missouri Hospital Association The report The post Virtual health care job fair planned as Missouri Hospital Association reveals critical need for workers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Ashland Police Department issues statement after Texas school shooting

ASHLAND, Mo. (KMIZ) The Ashland Police Department is issuing a statement after the Texas elementary school shooting in an effort to speak to the community it serves and protects. The department is continuing to work with the Southern Boone District and staffing for the city. In a release, the department says their long-term planning efforts The post Ashland Police Department issues statement after Texas school shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ASHLAND, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man flown to University Hospital with serious injuries after crash in Morgan County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Man flown to University Hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Morgan County. Jacob Kessner, 34 of Versailles, was driving along Route W 0.1 Mile South of Old Route W Saturday around 1:30 p.m. when the car went off the right side of the roadway. Kessner then overcorrected then The post Man flown to University Hospital with serious injuries after crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy