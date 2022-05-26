Flying Over Final Exercises at UVA

Applicants to the Class of 2025 Will Find a Range of Flexible Standardized Test Options, Scholarship Programs and Access to Early Career Resources. The University of Virginia Darden School of Business announced today that the application for admission to the Full-Time MBA Class of 2025 is now live. The MBA program admits talented students from across the United States and the world, is delivered in beautiful Charlottesville, Virginia, and benefits from programming at UVA Darden DC Metro in the nearby Washington, D.C., area.
