ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Flying Over Final Exercises at UVA

By vv3n@virginia.edu
virginia.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of students, family members and guests filled the...

news.virginia.edu

Comments / 0

Related
virginia.edu

UVA Darden Launches Application for Admission to the Full-Time MBA Class of 2025

Applicants to the Class of 2025 Will Find a Range of Flexible Standardized Test Options, Scholarship Programs and Access to Early Career Resources. The University of Virginia Darden School of Business announced today that the application for admission to the Full-Time MBA Class of 2025 is now live. The MBA program admits talented students from across the United States and the world, is delivered in beautiful Charlottesville, Virginia, and benefits from programming at UVA Darden DC Metro in the nearby Washington, D.C., area.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginia.edu

Hoos ReUse Diverts Student Cast-Offs From the Landfill

Cast-off student furniture doesn’t just go away on its own – teams of people help it along. As University of Virginia students moved from their residence halls and off-Grounds housing at the end of the academic year, an annual effort called “Hoos ReUse,” working with Goodwill and Refurnished Charlottesville, collected discarded furniture and household items to put to good use. Goodwill resells items in its stores and Refurnish Charlottesville finds new homes for other items.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy