Flying Over Final Exercises at UVA

Cast-off student furniture doesn’t just go away on its own – teams of people help it along. As University of Virginia students moved from their residence halls and off-Grounds housing at the end of the academic year, an annual effort called “Hoos ReUse,” working with Goodwill and Refurnished Charlottesville, collected discarded furniture and household items to put to good use. Goodwill resells items in its stores and Refurnish Charlottesville finds new homes for other items.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 4 HOURS AGO