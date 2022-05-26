Gas prices impact Bay Area food banks

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY -- The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District warned residents on Monday to be careful with outdoor activities because of warm, dry weather along with no precipitation in the forecast. The agency reports more than 150 acres have burned in wildfires over the past week."It's very dangerous out there on the ground and we urge all of our residents all across the region to be extremely cautious in all outdoor activities," said Con Fire Public Information Officer Steve Hill. Hill said while Red Flag Warnings were in place to the north and east of the Bay Area on...

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO