Gas prices impact Bay Area food banks

More than 10-thousand people now need food assistance in the Bay Area. That’s more than triple the pre-pandemic level. In San Jose, Martha's Kitchen delivers more than 100-thousand hot meals a month and...
THE RISING COST of gas is impacting Santa Clara County nonprofits and threatening food for the homeless. Increased fuel expenses are cutting into budgets of local food pantries, including Martha’s Kitchen, Lighthouse Ministries and Loaves & Fishes. Martha’s Kitchen is facing a monthly budget increase of $5,000 due to increased fuel prices, a significant hit for the small nonprofit, said Executive Director Bill Lee.
The California State Assembly passed AB 1594, which allows survivors of gun violence in California to sue gun manufacturers and sellers for damages if the gun was sold in violation of a new firearm industry standard of conduct / A tax increase on Oakland big businesses will be up to voters in November following a city council vote Thursday afternoon.
The City of San Jose has extended the deadline to June 30 to apply for a city program that provides up to $15,000 in grants to support small businesses with outstanding rent and utility debts related to COVID-19. San Jose business owners who were unable to pay business rent any...
Bringing home a six-figure salary is a mark of financial success for many people, and it's more common depending on where you live. For example, as many as 1 in 3 women in San Jose, California, brings home at least $100,000 a year, according to a new report from GoodHire, an HR platform. The analysis draws data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Department of Commerce to find out where there are higher shares of high earners across the country.
A Red Flag warning has been called for Monday and tomorrow in Northern California due to high winds and low humidity. Solano County and the Sacramento Valley are under a Red Flag warning starting at 11 a.m. Monday through 8 p.m. Tuesday night.
The lack of affordable housing, systemic racism and weak safety nets continue to be the leading causes for Silicon Valley’s homeless crisis, a panel of experts last week. Hosted by San José Spotlight and nonprofit Destination: Home as part of an event series on the issue, the Thursday panel examined the root causes of homelessness—and possible solutions. It featured Dontae Lartigue, founder and CEO of Raising The Bar and board chair of the Santa Clara County lived experience advisory board; Margot Kushel, professor of medicine at UCSF; Jeff Olivet, executive director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness; and Tomiquia Moss, founder and CEO of All Home. Destination: Home CEO and San José Spotlight board member Jennifer Loving moderated the conversation.
SAN FRANCISCO -- Health officials warned the Bay Area and across California will likely see a bump in the already higher COVID cases because of holiday weekend gatherings.The latest surge prompted some people to dust off their masks. But San Francisco resident Jacqueline Tang, she never put her mask away."It's finding that balance and really thinking about the community you're in, right? There are a lot of children and elderly people who can't get vaccinated," said Tang.She said she never stopped wearing a mask when shopping or going indoors."I had my double vaccinations, boosted. I'll take tests if I travel...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY -- The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District warned residents on Monday to be careful with outdoor activities because of warm, dry weather along with no precipitation in the forecast. The agency reports more than 150 acres have burned in wildfires over the past week."It's very dangerous out there on the ground and we urge all of our residents all across the region to be extremely cautious in all outdoor activities," said Con Fire Public Information Officer Steve Hill. Hill said while Red Flag Warnings were in place to the north and east of the Bay Area on...
Longtime civic leaders Mark Mesiti-Miller and Roaring Camp president Melani Clark have taken the lead in trying to defeat the controversial Measure D. Who are they, and what's led to their high-profile involvement? Just as the leaders of "Yes" say, they explain the fight has turned more vitriolic than expected.
The Harker School boasts of a world-class reputation built over a century, regularly sending graduates to Stanford, Harvard and other elite universities. But the private school in San Jose shares a problem common to its public-school brethren throughout the Bay Area — the lack of affordable housing for teachers.
It’s actually impossible to determine what the best farm-to-table restaurants are in San Francisco when you consider more than 200 chefs shop regularly at the CUESA Farmers Market at the Ferry Building. Farm-to-table is just what we do here. But here are a few places that do it really, really well.
Memorial Day will be commemorated by several ceremonies around the Bay Area on Monday and the beacon atop Mount Diablo will shine at sunset and throughout the night to honor fallen U.S. service members. Events include an 11 a.m. ceremony at the San Francisco National Cemetery in the Presidio, with...
SAN JOSE -- Perfect weather and no COVID health restrictions seemed to put shoppers in a buying mood on the Memorial Day holiday as they filled the sidewalks at Santana Row. They were easing up on the purse strings and filling up their shopping bags."Now we can come out and have a little bit more freedom. Spend the money we didn't get to spend during the pandemic," said Kimmel Rodrigues, a shopper in San Jose.Nationwide, retail sales rose one percent in April according to the National Retail Federation. The increase could indicate consumers are weathering the chilling effect of...
THOMAS NIXON, A project engineer for Infinite Networks Inc., has had an abandoned Volkswagen Jetta outside of his San Jose apartment complex since he moved in eight months ago. The car has four flat tires, its hood was popped open for six days — and, ironically enough, Nixon lives right...
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. The city of Concord and the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce have relaunched the popular Shop Concord program, supporting the city’s small businesses by encouraging residents to shop locally over Memorial Day weekend and on through the summer.
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Security video captured a customer behaving badly -- mistreating a restaurant worker over an order of French fries at Stonestown Mall in San Francisco. This new example of hostile customers abusing employees has attracted attention on social media. Umai Savory Hot Dogs owner Dat Thieu provided...
Comments / 1