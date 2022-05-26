ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Gas prices impact Bay Area food banks

By KALW
kalw.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 10-thousand people now need food assistance in the Bay Area. That’s more than triple the pre-pandemic level. In San Jose, Martha's Kitchen delivers more than 100-thousand hot meals a month and...

www.kalw.org

Comments / 1

Related
LocalNewsMatters.org

Hungry for fuel: Silicon Valley food banks struggle to provide amid soaring gas prices

THE RISING COST of gas is impacting Santa Clara County nonprofits and threatening food for the homeless. Increased fuel expenses are cutting into budgets of local food pantries, including Martha’s Kitchen, Lighthouse Ministries and Loaves & Fishes. Martha’s Kitchen is facing a monthly budget increase of $5,000 due to increased fuel prices, a significant hit for the small nonprofit, said Executive Director Bill Lee.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
kalw.org

Bay Area News Headlines: Monday, May 30, 2022

The California State Assembly passed AB 1594, which allows survivors of gun violence in California to sue gun manufacturers and sellers for damages if the gun was sold in violation of a new firearm industry standard of conduct / A tax increase on Oakland big businesses will be up to voters in November following a city council vote Thursday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Society
State
California State
San Jose, CA
Society
NBC Bay Area

The 10 US Cities Where Women Are Most Likely to Earn $100,000 Or More

Bringing home a six-figure salary is a mark of financial success for many people, and it's more common depending on where you live. For example, as many as 1 in 3 women in San Jose, California, brings home at least $100,000 a year, according to a new report from GoodHire, an HR platform. The analysis draws data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Department of Commerce to find out where there are higher shares of high earners across the country.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Panel: Lack of housing is main cause for San Jose homelessness

The lack of affordable housing, systemic racism and weak safety nets continue to be the leading causes for Silicon Valley’s homeless crisis, a panel of experts last week. Hosted by San José Spotlight and nonprofit Destination: Home as part of an event series on the issue, the Thursday panel examined the root causes of homelessness—and possible solutions. It featured Dontae Lartigue, founder and CEO of Raising The Bar and board chair of the Santa Clara County lived experience advisory board; Margot Kushel, professor of medicine at UCSF; Jeff Olivet, executive director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness; and Tomiquia Moss, founder and CEO of All Home. Destination: Home CEO and San José Spotlight board member Jennifer Loving moderated the conversation.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Food Banks#Volunteers#Russia
CBS San Francisco

Increase in COVID cases expected after Memorial Day holiday weekend

SAN FRANCISCO -- Health officials warned the Bay Area and across California will likely see a bump in the already higher COVID cases because of holiday weekend gatherings.The latest surge prompted some people to dust off their masks. But San Francisco resident Jacqueline Tang, she never put her mask away."It's finding that balance and really thinking about the community you're in, right? There are a lot of children and elderly people who can't get vaccinated," said Tang.She said she never stopped wearing a mask when shopping or going indoors."I had my double vaccinations, boosted. I'll take tests if I travel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

East Bay fire officials warn residents to be careful amid extremely dry conditions

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY -- The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District warned residents on Monday to be careful with outdoor activities because of warm, dry weather along with no precipitation in the forecast. The agency reports more than 150 acres have burned in wildfires over the past week."It's very dangerous out there on the ground and we urge all of our residents all across the region to be extremely cautious in all outdoor activities," said Con Fire Public Information Officer Steve Hill. Hill said while Red Flag Warnings were in place to the north and east of the Bay Area on...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

Elite San Jose private school faces a public challenge — housing

The Harker School boasts of a world-class reputation built over a century, regularly sending graduates to Stanford, Harvard and other elite universities. But the private school in San Jose shares a problem common to its public-school brethren throughout the Bay Area — the lack of affordable housing for teachers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Gas Price
sftravel.com

San Francisco's Top 13 Farm-to-Table Restaurants

It’s actually impossible to determine what the best farm-to-table restaurants are in San Francisco when you consider more than 200 chefs shop regularly at the CUESA Farmers Market at the Ferry Building. Farm-to-table is just what we do here. But here are a few places that do it really, really well.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

List: Memorial Day Events in the Bay Area

Memorial Day will be commemorated by several ceremonies around the Bay Area on Monday and the beacon atop Mount Diablo will shine at sunset and throughout the night to honor fallen U.S. service members. Events include an 11 a.m. ceremony at the San Francisco National Cemetery in the Presidio, with...
CBS San Francisco

Happy shoppers hit San Jose's Santana Row on holiday afternoon

SAN JOSE -- Perfect weather and no COVID health restrictions seemed to put shoppers in a buying mood on the Memorial Day holiday as they filled the sidewalks at Santana Row. They were easing up on the purse strings and filling up their shopping bags."Now we can come out and have a little bit more freedom. Spend the money we didn't get to spend during the pandemic," said Kimmel Rodrigues, a shopper in San Jose.Nationwide, retail sales rose one percent in April according to the National Retail Federation. The increase could indicate consumers are weathering the chilling effect of...
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. The city of Concord and the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce have relaunched the popular Shop Concord program, supporting the city’s small businesses by encouraging residents to shop locally over Memorial Day weekend and on through the summer.
CONCORD, CA
KDRV

Restaurant employees cope with rising tide of abusive customers

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Security video captured a customer behaving badly -- mistreating a restaurant worker over an order of French fries at Stonestown Mall in San Francisco. This new example of hostile customers abusing employees has attracted attention on social media. Umai Savory Hot Dogs owner Dat Thieu provided...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy