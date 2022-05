FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Officers with the Fond du Lac Police Department are investigating a threat some students at the Fond du Lac High School received. According to police, the threat was made on Snapchat stating, “Apperantly [sic] there are threats of an 11th and 12th grader having a gun on [sic] fondy just didn’t do anything with it so pretty much the school might get shot up tomorrow. So if you, Guys have a choice to not go then don’t.”

