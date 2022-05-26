Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA (The Athletic NBA Editor) 5-26-22

I’ve never been more interested in Nebraska football than I am right now. That’s a weighty statement. After all, I began covering the program full time in 1995 when the Tom Osborne-led Huskers were hitting on all cylinders, capturing national titles in 1994, 1995 and 1997. It was a period to behold. The 1990s and subsequent years were fascinating and exciting. During the Osborne years, though, success was eminently predictable – predictable in a wonderful way for a devoted and delirious fan base.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO