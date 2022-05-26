Callaway Golf Adopts $100M Share Buyback Program

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $14,077, which is 4.08x the current floor price of 1.75 Ethereum ETH/USD ($14,077 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.

RETAIL ・ 6 HOURS AGO