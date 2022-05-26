ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callaway Golf Adopts $100M Share Buyback Program

By Shivani Kumaresan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCallaway Golf Co ELY Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to...

Will Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin Rise More By 2023?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: By the end of the year,...
$1000 Invested In AutoZone 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

AutoZone AZO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.42%. Currently, AutoZone has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion. Buying $1000 In AZO: If an investor had bought $1000 of AZO stock 5 years ago, it...
4 Stocks Under $4 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Nasdaq Composite jumped around 390 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
5 Stocks To Watch For May 31, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects HP Inc. HPQ to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $16.17 billion after the closing bell. HP shares rose 0.1% to $38.76 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Salesforce, Inc. CRM to...
Virtual Land Just Sold For 12,999 MANA In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $14,077, which is 4.08x the current floor price of 1.75 Ethereum ETH/USD ($14,077 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector

MIND C.T.I. MNDO - P/E: 8.57. MIND C.T.I.'s earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.07, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.08. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.7%, which has increased by 0.15% from last quarter's yield of 8.55%. Cohu saw a decrease in earnings...
$71M Crypto Shorts Liquidated In 1 Hour On Monday As Bitcoin Surges

On-chain data shows that crypto traders with open short positions saw $71 million worth of liquidations in a single hour on Monday (ET hours.) What Happened: According to data from CoinGlass, $71.13 million shorts were liquidated over a one-hour period as Bitcoin BTC/USD surged to $31,177 during early Asian hours on Tuesday.
HP Whale Trades For May 31

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on HP HPQ. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Executives Sell Around $96M Of 5 Stocks

US stocks closed higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Where Exxon Mobil Stands With Analysts

Exxon Mobil XOM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 11 analysts have an average price target of $97.82 versus the current price of Exxon Mobil at $96.09, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 11 analysts...
Tata Motors Acquires This US Auto Major's India Plant

Tata Motors Limited TTM subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Gujarat to acquire Ford Motor Co F Ford India Private Limited's (FIPL) vehicle manufacturing facility at Sanand city. The financial terms were not disclosed. The acquisition will include...
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 1, 2022

Google, SocGen + more join FINOS (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) (OTC: SCGLY) Visa to strengthen Fundbox platform (NYSE: V) © 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Yunhong CTI CTIB shares increased by 9.9% to $0.88 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million. Victoria's Secret VSCO stock moved upwards by 6.84% to $44.03. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 265.7K shares, which is 19.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Schnitzer Steel Indus

Within the last quarter, Schnitzer Steel Indus SCHN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Schnitzer Steel Indus has an average price target of $56.5 with a high of $62.00 and a low of $47.00.
Is Cronos (CRO) Here to Stay?

Decided CRO is a good investment? You can get CRO on Crypto.com today!. Crypto.com has been named one of the most rapidly expanding cryptocurrency marketplaces globally, in part because of a commercial initiative spearheaded by Matt Damon and by its substantial rewards program. The company has a tiered card system,...
Expert Ratings for EOG Resources

Over the past 3 months, 19 analysts have published their opinion on EOG Resources EOG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
