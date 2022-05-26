Safety plans go out the window when real life happens, LA teachers say
By Jenna Kagel
Americans are still reeling from the shooting deaths of 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. It adds to the history of campus shootings in the U.S. — think Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland, and UC Santa Barbara. KCRW checks in with two local educators: Kristie Collette...
Bradford is seeking to create a “safer” school environment with SB 1273 by citing the removal of school police from Los Angeles Unified School District. Bradford has no children of his own. Sen. Sydney Kamlager-Dove supported the bill despite being a step-mother. “It is one thing to be...
First published in the May 19 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Huntington Hospital recently hosted a reception in honor of the longtime support and generosity of Panda Charitable Family Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Cherng family, the founding family of the largest Asian dining concept in the United States, Panda Express.
A brush fire dubbed the Bouquet Fire, broke out as a result of a car crash in the Angeles Forest near Bouquet Canyon Road, sending heavy smoke in the air and prompting a response from units in L.A. County. At around 2:10 p.m. Monday first responders received reports of a...
The horrendous news of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas this week has once again left a hole in our hearts. Nineteen elementary school children and two teachers were gunned down in their classrooms. At times like this, many of us feel a collective loss; we relate to the mothers...
Los Angeles voters have identified homelessness as the top issue in the election for LA’s next mayor. So KCRW and The LA Times hosted a debate among some of the candidates — Karen Bass, Kevin DeLeon and Gina Viola — to find out how they would solve that problem. KCRW’s Anna Scott and LA Times Times columnist Gustavo Arellano hosted the event. On this Memorial Day, tune into a special rebroadcast of the debate, which was recorded in front of an audience.
Three suspects in Cerritos robbed a Sephora makeup store three times before the business decided to file a report with police."That's really disappointing that things like that keep happening in our area," said Cerritos resident Jill Katsuda. The most recent robbery was caught on camera and showed the suspects brazenly filling up their bags with makeup and skincare items straight from the shelves seemingly undeterred and unbothered by the workers and customers watching them.According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the robbery happened on Saturday night at the Cerritos Mall but the store filed a police report on Monday after...
Unvaccinated students at Granada Hills Charter High School will have to watch their classmates walk across the stage from afar after the school prohibited them from attending the graduation ceremony."I felt abandoned by the school I worked so hard for," said senior Andrew Luna. "It's just heartbreaking." After working hard and getting through remote learning during the height of the pandemic, 18-year-old Luna thought he would be able to enjoy the rest of his senior year back at Granada Hills Charter High School. However, after winter break, he was notified that he wouldn't be allowed to come back if he wasn't...
In honor of Memorial Day, veterans and military members stood guard over the Mexican American All Wars Memorial in the Cinco Puntos area of East Los Angeles for 24-hours beginning Saturday morning.As they stood guard to remember the sacrifice those fallen heroes took to serve their country, demonstrators were preparing for a protest of the potential removal of their beloved landmark, which has stood in the area for 75 years. In a press release, organizers stated that the proposal to turn the area into a roundabout is a "travesty and an obvious effort to hijack and convert the area to something...
Valencia High School might not be known for its music department, but its graduation ceremony at College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium on Thursday might prove otherwise. The ceremony began with nothing out of the ordinary – taped messages from students, the procession of students to “Pomp and Circumstance,” the pledge of allegiance with color guard being provided by JROTC and a welcome address by Principal Pete M. Getz.
Across the Los Angeles area on Saturday, people gathered to mourn those lost and hurt in a recent spate of mass shootings. At Sunset and Vine in Hollywood, posters and flowers honored the victims of three shootings: the carnage at a grocery store in Buffalo that targeted the Black community, the attack at an Orange County church luncheon that targeted Taiwanese-Americans, and the massacre of children and teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Rosemead High School was closed Friday after a potential threat posted on social media caused school officials to take action.Out of an abundance of caution, officials decided to shut down for the day as the posted threat made reference to "RHS." There was no specific indication that the school located on Mission Drive was in fact targeted. They announced the closure via a message to the school's staff and student body Friday morning, which read: "Earlier this morning, the Rosemead administration was informed of an apparent threat. The threat was posted on social media and made reference to a shooting at `RHS' today. The identified threat does not make a direct reference to Rosemead High School."The vague threat was reportedly made via Snapchat but did not specify which "RHS" the suspect was referring to, prompting a multitude of schools that share the same monogram across the nation.Local students apparently saw the post online Thursday evening, which said "RHS shooting 5-27-22."A potential "juvenile suspect" was arrested early Friday morning in Raymondville, Texas.
A Rosemead, California school was closed Friday after a student in Texas made a vague threat on social media about a shooting, officials said. Authorities received a call around 2 a.m. Friday regarding a threat that was circulating on social media about a possible shooting at Rosemead High School, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department […]
He’s against the lax prosecutorial consequences for criminals that has become a decisive issue as voters get ready to cast their ballots. While a citywide issue, Yebri notes the impact in CD-5, saying that “The explosion of violent crime and gun violence in CD-5 is undeniable. In the Wilshire Division of LAPD in the heart of CD-5 alone, homicides skyrocketed from 1 in 2020 to 13 in 2021 and 4 already in 2022. This is unacceptable.”
A street takeover brought huge crowds, fireworks, and at least one person willing to climb to the top of a street sign to a Compton neighborhood Sunday night. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies were alerted to the incident at Caldwell Street and Wilmington Avenue around 1:30 a.m. overnight into Monday.
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The results of a strike authorization vote by members of the union representing resident physicians and interns at three Los Angeles County hospitals are expected to be announced Monday. The Committee of Interns and Residents, part of the Service Employees International Union and commonly referred...
Two anti-Asian hate murals made by a local artist were vandalized, one of which had a slur painted over it."It breaks my heart to learn that during the AAPI Heritage Month the County-commissioned MariNoami Anti-Asian murals, which were installed at the National Asian Pacific America Families Against Substance Abuse office in Alhambra and the Don Knabe Community Regional Park in Cerritos last year, were vandalized — the former with a hateful slur," Supervisor Hilda L. Solis said in a statement. The murals were a comic strip with several notable Asian American icons including Grace Lee Boggs, George Takei, Margaret Cho and Yuri Kochiyama, among many others. Solis said that the slur was quickly removed. "Hate will not be tolerated here," she added. "Hate will be removed when seen and replaced with education and respect for all."
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority voted this week to end a $6 billion plans to expand the 710 Freeway, a key cargo corridor that connects to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. An article by Rachel Uranga details the political context for the vote, where environmental...
SANTA MONICA—Three teenage girls were hospitalized after apparently overdosing on an unknown substance inside an apartment on Tuesday, May 24. It is unknown at this time if fentanyl was the drug involved. At around 11 p.m., the father of one of three teenage girls – all 16-years-old – at...
Shanna Moakler through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 17: Shanna Moakler sighting in West Hollywood on June 17, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage) (Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage via Getty Images)
With summer around the corner, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Albert Carvalho spread the word about the city's summer youth programs, including camps, sports and paid internships. “Summer is a time for learning, growing, and playing -- and in Los Angeles, we're committed...
