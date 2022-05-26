ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Safety plans go out the window when real life happens, LA teachers say

By Jenna Kagel
kcrw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans are still reeling from the shooting deaths of 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. It adds to the history of campus shootings in the U.S. — think Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland, and UC Santa Barbara. KCRW checks in with two local educators: Kristie Collette...

Comments / 3

