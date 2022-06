Hannah Farber, who recently completed her second year at Penn State Wilkes-Barre, has been selected to participate in the Multi-Campus Research Experience for Undergraduates (MC REU) program. The program will allow Farber to conduct research in conjunction with a faculty member from her home campus of Penn State Wilkes-Barre and one based at University Park.

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO