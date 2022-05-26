ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Two Iowa Companies to Utilize Proposed Cedar Rapids Buildings

By Bob James
94.1 KRNA
94.1 KRNA
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two Iowa companies, one based in Cedar Rapids, plan to be the tenants of new buildings on the city's southwest side. Combined, the two projects represent a capital investment of nearly $19 million. Earlier this week, the Cedar Rapids City Council gave unanimous approval for incentives from the city...

krna.com

Comments / 0

Related
KICK AM 1530

One Iowa town is a Top 30 place in the Country to Raise a Family

When it comes to raising a family in one of the top 180 largest cities in the US, one city in Iowa stands above the rest of our area, and frankly...it's not very close. According to the 2022's Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family from WalletHub.com, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, among the best in the country, is ranked 28th out of the top 182 largest cities in the US. Cedar Rapids is ranked alongside other well know great communities like Omaha ranked 22nd, Lexington ranked 26th, and Charleston ranked 36th. In the article WalletHub says...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Ottumwa’s Cobblestone Hotel & Suites

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for Ottumwa’s new Cobblestone Hotel & Suites. The ceremony, held at the Bridge View Center Parking Lot, 108 Church St, was forced inside due to rainy weather. It comes after The Ottumwa city council approved the development agreement between...
OTTUMWA, IA
KBUR

In bear-barren state, Iowa officials issue bear safety tips

Dubuque, IA (AP) — Iowa has hardly any bears, but one keeps popping up in Dubuque and has led state and city officials to advise residents to be on guard for black bear encounters. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the city of Dubuque issued a “bear aware”...
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
Cedar Rapids, IA
Business
Local
Iowa Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
94.1 KRNA

Green Square Ambassador Program Continues, Despite Challenges

You don't spend $2 million to renovate a park without intending to keep it safe and cosmetically attractive in the long run. Work was completed in 2016 and within two years, an area that was intended to be revitalized as a community "town square" began reverting to a haven for hostility and confrontation including a fight that led to a murder.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Temporary closure on portion of Boyson Road this week for utility work

HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Starting Wednesday, June 1, Boyson Road will be closed between Hawkeye Drive and Robins Road. There will be limited access to businesses on Boyson Court while the contractor installs a new sewer line in Boyson Road. Thru traffic should expect delays with multiple...
HIAWATHA, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids casino advocates release plans for $250 million proposal

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Backers of a revitalized casino proposal in Cedar Rapids have unveiled their plans for a multimillion-dollar facility on the south side of the Cedar River. The Linn County Gaming Association, Cedar Rapids Development Group, and Peninsula Pacific Entertainment released the $250 million plan for Cedar...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Interstate 74 Bridge Finally Complete

(Bettendorf, IA) — After nearly five years and one-point-two billion dollars, the Interstate 74 bridge project between Bettendorf, Iowa, and Moline, Illinois is finally complete — with the opening of a bicycle and pedestrian path. George Ryan, the I-74 corridor manager, says the 14-foot-wide path is fully separated from the six lanes of traffic and offers a safe way for cyclists and walkers to cross the Mississippi River. The trail includes an overlook area out over the channel that’s a 10-foot diameter glass oculus that you can stand on and watch the river flow beneath. The path’s opening signals the close of a massive bridge project that first broke ground in July of 2017.
BETTENDORF, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The City Council#Llc#Tiffany#Blue Pearl Pet Hospital
94.1 KRNA

June Parades, Festivals, Concerts & More in Eastern Iowa [LIST]

There are so many big events happening in Eastern Iowa this summer, it's hard to keep track of them all! Here are some of the most anticipated events going on this June:. Featuring live music, a carnival, food, a beer tent, children's activities, and more. Friday, June 3rd through Sunday,...
kciiradio.com

Washington Airport Manager Retiring After 16 Years

A Washington resident who’s facilitated the day-to-day operations of the 13th busiest airport in the state is soon to retire. Mike Maxted has been the Washington Municipal Airport’s manager for 16 years, with six years of leadership on the airport commission. A part-time employee, Maxted has been called to the airport at all times of the day to help a pilot jumpstart a plane engine or assist with the fuel farm. As he nears his 70th birthday, Maxted decided now was the time to retire, with his last day Tuesday. He shares one of his favorite aspects of the work, “Meeting a lot of interesting people. The pilots on the field are great to work with, we have some of the lowest fuel prices in the upper Midwest so we get a lot of cross country traffic stopping to fuel up. I’ve met people from all over the United States and Canada stopping in to fuel up or fuel up and stay overnight in Washington, providing them courtesy cars, so on and so forth so I’ve met a wide variety of people and some really interesting individuals.”
WASHINGTON, IA
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa teacher calling for change following Uvalde shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa teacher said he wanted meaningful conversations to start after the Uvalde school shooting. Schuyler Snakenberg is a high school history teacher, who said he doesn’t represent a district or a union, but said sweeping mental health changes are needed. “I’m just...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
KCRG.com

Another bear sighting in northern Iowa

KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick has more on research showing a drop in college enrollment, and what some seniors have planned next. The Department of Natural Resources says just because the sun is out, doesn't mean the water is warm. Downtown Farmer's Market returns in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 5 hours ago. People...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

More details on Cedar Rapids casino proposal released

Eastern Iowa teacher looks to mental health funding in wake of Uvalde shooting. An eastern Iowa teacher is calling on groups to make meaningful changes to mental health programs after the Uvalde Shooting. Updated: 2 hours ago. Iowa City pools opened for the summer season this weekend, with most aquatic...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Fire engulfs Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge in Shueyville

KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick has more on research showing a drop in college enrollment, and what some seniors have planned next. The Department of Natural Resources says just because the sun is out, doesn't mean the water is warm. Downtown Farmer's Market returns in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 5 hours ago. People...
SHUEYVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Multiple fatalities in Iowa after separate motorcycle crashes

Several people have died in Iowa in separate crashes since Saturday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The holiday is the start of the period known as the 100 deadliest days of summer. Troopers say Iowa averages about 33 traffic-related deaths per month between now and Labor Day. Holly Jo...
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa woman killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — A motorcyclist was killed Monday afternoon in a southeast Iowa crash. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in Marion County, Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Holly Jo Hegwood, 37, of Knoxville, Iowa, was traveling east on McKinber Street when she lost control of her motorcycle and crossed the center line.
MARION COUNTY, IA
94.1 KRNA

94.1 KRNA

Cedar Rapids, IA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.1 KRNA plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy