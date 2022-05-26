Highlights of Commencement 2022

Harvard Law School graduates, their friends and family gathered on campus this week to celebrate years of hard work and achievement, with some returning for the first time in more than two years. Festivities began with Class Day and Commencement for the Class of 2022 and concluded with the return of members of the Classes of 2020 and 2021 to celebrate in-person their graduations which occurred remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HARVARD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO