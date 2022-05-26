Highlights of Commencement 2022

Playing catch-up On a glorious Sunday morning, Madeleine Snow ’20, Miranda Mize Escurra ’20, and Rocket Claman ’21 were busy taking selfies as they waited for their turn to march to Tercentenary Theater to celebrate their graduation in person. The moment was a long time coming. Like...
Harvard Law School graduates, their friends and family gathered on campus this week to celebrate years of hard work and achievement, with some returning for the first time in more than two years. Festivities began with Class Day and Commencement for the Class of 2022 and concluded with the return of members of the Classes of 2020 and 2021 to celebrate in-person their graduations which occurred remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
May 28, 2022—More than 500 members of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health classes of 2020 and 2021 returned on May 28 for a special Convocation. For these alumni, it was a long-awaited moment of in-person recognition and celebration after two years of virtual graduations. Dean Michelle...
“You have got to be willing to take … risks, because in taking the risk, you change yourself and you change the world around you,” said Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Senator for Massachusetts, at a Harvard Law School Commencement celebration for the Classes of 2020 and 2021 today. Warren,...
