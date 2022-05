SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Nice weather came in just in time for the Memorial Day weekend, it sure did give the area a taste of summer! We continue on the hot streak for one more day today, then an incoming cold front cools us down and brings rain and storm chances this evening. Some of these storms will be strong and could potentially reach the severe level, though most should still be able to stay below that level.

5 HOURS AGO