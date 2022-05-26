Yet another Thomas Dimitroff draft pick is released after just three seasons

Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders welcomed Colin Kaepernick for a tryout. By the reaction, some within the fanbase snitched on themselves. After years of football inactivity, Colin Kaepernick earned a tryout with the Las Vegas Raiders. While that should be the top story of the week, and leave it at that. However, the mere fact that people decided to twist a tryout into something far deeper, revealed an ugly side of the fanbase. Now, as we’ve known for the longest time, large pockets of fandoms reveal how they feel about social justice and equality. If Colin Kaepernick were another veteran quarterback, no one would bat an eye.
Comments / 0