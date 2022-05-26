ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Yet another Thomas Dimitroff draft pick is released after just three seasons

By Chase Irle
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Falcons rebuild, they continue to trim the fat left over from the former regime, and the 2019 draft class has been a primary target this offseason. Kendall Sheffield was released not long ago, and now Cominsky...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Ex-Seahawks Star Publicly Trashes Russell Wilson, Broncos

There exists enough bulletin-board material to liberally coat the halls of Dove Valley, surprising no one who's walked those halls in recent years. The Denver Broncos have, and continue to be, disrespected by onlookers with a 5,280-foot view — even after acquiring franchise quarterback Russell Wilson. Forget Sherwin Williams....
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Financial ramifications for Falcons parting ways with Deion Jones

We are less than a week away from a significant turning point in the NFL offseason — June 1st. Teams around the league will part ways with players via trade or cut with a post-June 1st designation for salary cap purposes. And it’s beginning to look a lot like the Falcons will be one of those teams involved. According to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, Atlanta parting ways with Deion Jones is “warranted and likely imminent.”
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Named as Likely Destination For Unhappy Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers are a possible destination for many big name wide receivers given the right circumstance. After the departures of Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and E.Q. St. Brown, brining in a true number one wide receiver can’t be ruled out. The Packers drafted three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft in response to this off-season. Rookie wide receivers rarely contribute in meaningful ways however.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Yardbarker

Ravens Wide Receiver Reveals that He Believed the Packers Would Draft Him in Round One

If there was one phrase that could be the anthem of the Green Bay Packers and the NFL Draft, it is this: “The Green Bay Packers haven’t taken a wide receiver in the first round since 2002.” We all know that. It would be a safe bet that people who have not even heard of football know that, at least. It is spread around social media often enough every March. One wide receiver, though, Baltimore Ravens second-year player Rashad Bateman, believed that he was going to the Packers in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Giants have incredible depth on the offensive line after overhaul

This off-season, the New York Giants overhauled their offensive line, injecting draft capital and salary space. After years of Dave Gettleman failing to put together a competent line, general manager Joe Schoen has done a great job finding adequate talent without much cash to spend. When he was first hired,...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Yardbarker

Kevin King Is One of Only Two Packers Free Agents that Remain Unsigned

The Green Bay Packers have brought back nearly half of their own free agents this offseason. Going into the offseason, there were 23 total free agents that were either exclusive rights, restricted, or unrestricted free agents. At the end of the day, the Packers have decided to bring back 10 of those players. Allen Lazard has yet to sign his tender, but he is expected to be on the team in 2022. The same cannot be said of Kevin King and Chauncy Rivers, who both remain unsigned.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

The Packers Should Still Pursue a Trade for This Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers have made numerous headlines this offseason. In many of them, it has been due to their wide receiver crisis. First, they franchise tagged Davante Adams. Then, Adams said he would not play under the tag. Finally, they traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders for two picks in this year’s NFL Draft. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs and Equanimeous St. Brown signed with the Chicago Bears.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Yardbarker

Raiders Opinion: Kaepernick Tryout Forces Honesty And Self-Examination

Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders welcomed Colin Kaepernick for a tryout. By the reaction, some within the fanbase snitched on themselves. After years of football inactivity, Colin Kaepernick earned a tryout with the Las Vegas Raiders. While that should be the top story of the week, and leave it at that. However, the mere fact that people decided to twist a tryout into something far deeper, revealed an ugly side of the fanbase. Now, as we’ve known for the longest time, large pockets of fandoms reveal how they feel about social justice and equality. If Colin Kaepernick were another veteran quarterback, no one would bat an eye.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown reveals plans for 2022 NFL season

Antonio Brown has apparently made a decision about whether or not he will play in the NFL this season. Brown attended Saturday’s Fan Controlled Football league game between the Knights of Degan and 8OKI Football Club. During an in-game interview, he revealed that he wouldn’t be playing in 2022.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Aidan Hutchinson, Vikings

Bears QB Justin Fields believes that rookie WR Velus Jones can be a difference maker with the ball in his hands. “At rookie minicamp there was one play that stood out to me, he had a 10-yard dig route in and caught it and hit that second gear kick for a touchdown,” Fields said, via Bears Wire. “I think he caught it at 10 yards and took it 60, so he’s a great run-after-the-catch guy. He’s going to pick up a lot of yards and is physical. He’s almost like a running back at receiver. Having him on the outside and putting the ball in his hands and letting him work will be great.”
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Seahawks reportedly would sign Baker Mayfield if Browns cut him

The Cleveland Browns have yet to trade Baker Mayfield, but that does not mean there is no interest in the former first overall pick. A source told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that the Seattle Seahawks would sign Mayfield if the Browns cut him. The Carolina Panthers are also interested, but they are divided internally on whether he would be an upgrade over the quarterbacks on their roster.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Miles Boykin admits why he used to hate his new team

Wide receiver Miles Boykin went from hating the Pittsburgh Steelers to playing for them, and he had a funny reason for that hatred. Boykin was a third-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2019. The former Notre Dame receiver had initially believed he was a lock to be drafted by the Steelers, so when they passed on him in favor of Diontae Johnson, he resented the organization immediately.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Saints WR Chris Olave draws comparison to Marvin Harrison

The New Orleans Saints moved up in this year’s NFL Draft to take Chris Olave, and the team has high expectations for the receiver. Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland spoke about Olave with Nola.com’s Jeff Duncan on Saturday. Ireland said that Olave’s route-running ability was reminiscent of Marvin Harrison and other players like him.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney dies in car accident at age 25

Former NFL first-round draft pick Jeff Gladney died in a car accident early Monday morning. Gladney’s agent, Brian Overstreet, confirmed reports that Gladney was killed in a car crash in the Dallas area. He was one of two people who died in the accident, according to CBS DFW. Gladney was 25.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy