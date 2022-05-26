ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Depeche Mode founding keyboardist Andy Fletcher dies at 60

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uie47_0freUqCF00

Andy “Fletch” Fletcher, keyboardist for British synth pop giants Depeche Mode for more than 40 years, has died at age 60.

Depeche Mode announced the death of founding member Fletcher on its official social media pages.

A person close to the band said Fletcher died Thursday from natural causes at his home in the United Kingdom. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

“We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher,” the band's posts said. “Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint.”

Fletcher formed Depeche Mode along with fellow synthesizer players Vince Clarke and Martin Gore , and lead singer Dave Gahan , in Basildon, England in 1980.

The band would break out a year later with their debut album “Speak and Spell," which opened with the modest hit “New Life” and closed with one of the band's enduring hits, “Just Can't Get Enough.”

Clarke would leave the group and be replaced by Alan Wilder after the album.

The group would find international success with 1984's “Some Great Reward” and the single “People are People," and their prominence would only grow throughout the 1980s and early 1990s.

Fletcher would lend his keyboards to classic albums including “Music for the Masses,” “Black Celebration” and “Violator."

The first of these led to a world tour that brought a live album, a documentary, and a legendary concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, that represented the pinnacle of the band's prominence.

Fletcher assumed a low-profile in the group, his face never as familiar as those of his bandmates.

“Martin’s the songwriter, Alan’s the good musician, Dave’s the vocalist, and I bum around," he said in the tour documentary, “101.”

His death leaves Gahan and Gore as the only permanent members of the band.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

How The Beatles Inspired Ozzy Osbourne To Start His Career With Just One Song

The 60s was the decade for The Beatles (though they really haven’t gone away). They were everywhere — in movies like A Hard Day’s Night and Help!, on magazine covers, performing on television, and printed on merchandise, too. Ozzy Osbourne, also known as the “Prince of Darkness”, got inspired by one of the Beatles’ singles to pursue a career in rock. He said, “One day, “She Loves You” came on the radio. That song turned my head around.”
MUSIC
The Independent

Alan White death: Yes drummer and John Lennon collaborator dies aged 72

Alan White, drummer with progressive rock pioneers Yes, has died at the age of 72.White, who also played on projects with The Beatles’ John Lennon and George Harrison, passed away at his home in Seattle on Thursday (26 May) after a brief illness. His family confirmed his death on his Facebook page.“Throughout his life and six-decade career, Alan was many things to many people: a certified rock star to fans around the world; band mate to a select few, and gentleman and friend to all who met him,” they wrote. A few days before his death Yes had confirmed that...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
WAVY News 10

Andy Griffith Show actress passes away at 81

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) —An actress known for being in The Andy Griffith Show has passed away. The Andy Griffith museum posted on their Facebook that Maggie Peterson Mancuso passed away. She played Charlene Darling, the daughter of the eccentric Darling family, who caused trouble around town with their folksy mountain beliefs. Peterson also appeared […]
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Jonathan Goodwin is Paralyzed After ‘AGT: Extreme’ Accident

Daredevil Jonathan Goodwin and his fiancée, actress Amanda Abbington, have been updating fans about his condition following a serious accident on the set of America’s Got Talent: Extreme last year. As a result of the accident, Goodwin is now paralyzed from the waist down. Jonathan Goodwin Paralyzed After...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’: How the Classic Western Handled ‘Hoss’ Cartwright Actor Dan Blocker’s Death

In the history of classic TV shows, Bonanza stands out as one of the greatest Westerns, and it had Dan Blocker, in part, to thank for that. Lorne Greene, Michael Landon, and Pernell Roberts also had vital parts during the show’s run on NBC. It did leave end its fantastic run after 14 seasons, though. One reason had to do with the death of Dan Blocker. How did the show handle this immense loss to its cast and fans worldwide?
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Gahan
Person
Vince Clarke
Person
Martin Gore
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
SheKnows

Beloved Daytime Heartthrob-Turned-Movie Star Dead at 67

Ray Liotta has passed away. On a day when we’d do just about anything for a little bit of good news, we get this: According to our sister site Deadline, Ray Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominic Republic, where he was working on a movie called Dangerous Waters.
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Expecting a Baby Together

Ozzy Osbourne will be a grandpa yet again! That's because Kelly Osbourne has revealed via social media that she's pregnant. Osbourne went public with her relationship with Slipknot's Sid Wilson on Valentine's Day this year and though she didn't name Wilson in her Instagram post, People is reporting that the child will be the first for the couple.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Marnie Schulenburg Dies: ‘As The World Turns’, ‘One Life To Live’ Actress Was 37

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, with reunion video Marnie Schulenburg, the Daytime Emmy-nominated actress who played Alison Stewart on As the World Turns from 2007 to 2010, died Tuesday of metastatic breast cancer at a hospital in Bloomfield, NJ. She was 37. Her death was confirmed by Kyle Luker at Industry Entertainment. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Schulenburg was the wife of actor Zack Robidas, who plays the right-wing TV journalist Mark Ravenhead on HBO’s Succession. Born in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Schulenburg moved to New York City in 2006 to audition for acting roles, soon taking part in...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keyboardist#British#New Life
The Independent

Mike Hagerty death: Friends star dies aged 67

Mike Hagerty, who starred in Friends and Curb Your Enthusiasm, has died aged 67.Comedian Bridget Everett, who stars in HBO’s Somebody Somewhere with Hegarty, shared the news of his death on Instagram on Friday (6 May). “With great sadness, the family of Michael G Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life,” she wrote. No cause of death has yet been disclosed.Hagerty was best known for starring as Mr Treeger in Friends. He was the building superintendent at Monica,...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Song Ringo Starr Wants Played At His Funeral

Most people probably don’t have a certain song or playlist planned for their funeral, but Ringo Starr sure does. The topic came up when he ended up being one of the many famous faces interviewed by NME and they had asked that question. In response to the interesting question,...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: Where is the Show’s One Surviving Star Max Baer Jr. Now?

The Beverly Hillbillies is one of the most loved classic TV shows ever and Max Baer Jr. is still around to tell stories from those days. Baer Jr. played Jethro Bodine in the 1960s series and would go on to have success as a movie director and businessman. Other cast members included Buddy Ebsen, Donna Douglas, Irene Ryan, and Raymond Bailey. So, what is Baer Jr. doing these days?
musictimes.com

Lady Gaga in Trouble for 'Kissing' Tom Cruise, Singing for His Movie?

Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise were spotted together in Las Vegas following one of her performances, and their connection is generating quite a stir. The 36-year-old pop sensation released a behind-the-scenes photo of herself embracing the 59-year-old actor. "We appreciate your attendance at last night's show. "Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise," Gaga wrote underneath a snap of her kissing Cruise.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Hello Magazine

Marc Anthony shares crushing health news in emotional video: 'It hurts'

Marc Anthony has been inundated with supportive messages from his fans around the world following a devastating diagnosis this week. The award-winning singer was forced to postpone his concert in Panama last week after suffering a painful injury backstage just before he was due to perform. Marc has since taken...
CELEBRITIES
People

Valerie Bertinelli Tells Son Wolf She Wanted to Marry Elton John Before Meeting Eddie Van Halen

Valerie Bertinelli and her son Wolf Van Halen are reminiscing on songs they used to listen to with his late father, Eddie Van Halen. The 61-year-old One Day at a Time actress appeared on this week's Mother's Day episode of SiriusXM's Classic Rewind series Wolfgang's Top of the Pack for a sincere discussion about the music she'd play for Eddie, who died at 65 on Oct. 6, 2020 after a years-long battle with cancer, during hard times.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jack Kehler, 'Big Lebowski' and 'Men in Black II' Actor, Dead at 75

Jack Kehler, the character actor known for his roles in The Big Lebowski and Men in Black II, has died. Kehler passed away Monday, May 9 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California from complications due to leukemia, his son, Eddie Kehler, told The Hollywood Reporter. Kehler was 75.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

673K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy