Los Angeles, CA

All aboard: Fleet Week returns to Los Angeles

By Carolyn Cole
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fPV59_0freUZO000
Petty Officer 2nd Class La'Tansia Smith, an operational specialist on the amphibious assault ship USS Essex, holds a flag before morning colors. The ship, which recently completed a seven-month deployment to the Persian Gulf, is docked in San Pedro for the return of Los Angeles Fleet Week, which had been canceled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Smith, 30, has three children and is based in San Diego. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

The Port of Los Angeles Waterfront will be celebrating Memorial Day by hosting Fleet Week .

The free celebration will last all weekend with live entertainment, aircraft flyovers, and tours of active duty ships.

The celebration was moved from Labor Day weekend to Memorial Day weekend last year to line up with New York's Fleet Week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kh95e_0freUZO000
Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Gibson of Lynwood, an air traffic controller on the USS Essex, stands at attention during morning formation Thursday. Gibson has been in the Navy for three years. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22b3oQ_0freUZO000
Petty Officer 3rd Class Takelia Latore of Bridgeport, Conn., at the helm of the USS Essex. Latore has been in the Navy for two years. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cSolC_0freUZO000
Petty Officer 2nd Class Gustavo Gonzalez of Chicago and Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Godsill of Sacramento salute the colors aboard the USS Essex on Thursday. The flag was at half-staff in honor of those killed in the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EHfi0_0freUZO000
Lt. Cmdr. Caroline Stanton of Dowagiac, Mich., right, standing on deck with other officers and crew, takes over command of the USS Essex on Thursday. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=050uN1_0freUZO000
Petty Officer 2nd Class Adrien Michaud, center, salutes as other sailors leave the USS Essex for Los Angeles Fleet Week. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03gQu9_0freUZO000
After missing the previous two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Los Angeles Fleet Week celebrations return to the Port of Los Angeles through Memorial Day weekend. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vGy4G_0freUZO000
Members of the 1st Marine Division Band will perform around Los Angeles this weekend as part of Fleet Week. Sgt. Christian Rosario, center, has served in the Marines for six years. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4etqgX_0freUZO000
On board the USS Essex, Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaac Schweitzer shines the ship's bell, as part of preparation for visitors. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 2

