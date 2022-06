In observance of the Memorial Day holiday, Garden Grove City Hall will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2022. Street sweeping services and the issuance of street sweeping parking citations will not take place that day. Trash pick-up will be delayed by one day.

For more information on street sweeping, please call the Public Works Department at (714) 741-5375. For information on trash pick-up, please visit republicservices.com/municipality/garden-grove-ca.