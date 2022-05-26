ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

2 years after George Floyd’s death, President Biden signs executive order on policing

By Alexandra Limon
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30SKLE_0frePkFk00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — On the two-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death, President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday in an attempt to reform policing practices.

Biden said that he felt he had to take matters into his own hands after Congress has stalled on the issue of police reform.

Floyd’s family was among those who attended the signing.

“This executive order is going to be the most significant police reform in decades,” Biden said. “As divided as this nation can feel, today we’re showing the strength of our unity.”

The executive order creates a national database to track police misconduct and mandates body-worn cameras. It also restricts practices like choke-holds and no-knock warrants.

However, the order applies mainly to federal officers and agencies. The White House can’t force state and local police agencies to comply, although it is looking for ways to use federal funding as an incentive.

“It’s no substitute for legislation nor does it accomplish everything that must be done but it is a necessary and long overdue step forward,” said Vice President Kamala Harris.

Ohio Democrat Joyce Beatty, the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, applauded the President’s efforts.

“We’ve lost too many lives and we know this is a step of great progress,” she said.

Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley, on the other hand, said he thinks the President’s priorities are misplaced.

“I think we should be helping local law enforcement hire more cops. I’d like to see 100,000 new cops,” he said.

As of now, it appears unlikely that any police reform legislation can get the 60 votes it needs in the U.S. Senate.

