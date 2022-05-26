ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Customer call center complaints

NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Are you willing to pay more...

www.nbc4i.com

NBC4 Columbus

DOP: Substation issue causes morning outages in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Power reported numerous power outages in the downtown area and across central Ohio Monday morning due to an issues with two substations. DOP announced the cause of the outages Monday afternoon after restoring power. It reads: We had an outage in two of our substations that was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

‘They lost him’: USPS misroutes father’s cremated remains

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Angela Johnson, 51, waited anxiously for the postal carrier for three days, but her father’s cremated remains were nowhere in sight. And then, the afternoon the box of Thomas Moffet’s ashes arrived, Johnson said her regular postal carrier was away. The substitute carrier allegedly carried the box upside down and dropped […]
ZANESVILLE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Columbus leaders consider grocery store, restaurant to meet kosher needs

Jewish leaders are nearing a decision on a long-term solution to address the community’s need for kosher food after the Whitehall Kroger grocery store greatly reduced its offerings in late January. According to Adam Eisenberg of Sokol Eisenberg Insurance in Columbus, the leader of steering committee tasked with finding...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Groveport military museum hoping to create 9-11 exhibit

Groveport military museum hoping to create 9-11 exhibit. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3z7WT12. Groveport military museum hoping to create 9-11 exhibit. Police: Attempted car theft leads to fatal shooting. Union County deputy involved in Marysville fatal …. Morning Forecast: May 31, 2022. ‘They lost him’: USPS misroutes cremated remains. Man who...
GROVEPORT, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Columbus Dispatch: Exiled by Intel: Money, Uncertainty and Complicated Feelings in Licking County

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Ray and Vicki Rusmisel never imagined just how quickly the homestead they had built over 36 years could be obliterated. The couple, now retired from their jobs as a glazier and a clerical worker, raised their three children in a century-old farmhouse on Jug Street in Jersey Township that they bought for $76,000 at a sheriff’s sale in 1986. Both from farming families, they liked the area’s rural quality. The house, set on 5 acres, was distressed and vacant when they got it, but they remodeled and fixed it up. A year later, when an adjoining, landlocked parcel of 32 acres came up for auction, they purchased that as well for another $30,000. Over the decades that followed, the Rusmisels created “our own piece of heaven.” They put in a half-acre pond that they stocked with catfish, bluegill, bullfrogs and more. Ray built a playhouse for the children and grandkids to use, and the couple planted a wide variety of nut- and fruit-bearing trees and enjoyed the orioles, finches and bluebirds that nested there each spring.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man who lost father in Dayton shooting helping in Uvalde

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As the Ulvade, Texas, community continues to mourn after last week’s mass shooting at an elementary school, a man from Ohio is about to travel there to support the families. The man, Dion Green, recently returned from Buffalo, where he helped families and the community there following the fatal mass shooting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

MEMORIAL DAY 2022: In 1788, Ohio law required ALL men aged 16-50 to bear arms

(Originally posted by the Cincinnati Enquirer and on this website July 25, 2003) On July 25, 1788, the first Ohio law to establish and regulate a militia was published in Marietta. It mandated all men between 16 and 50 perform military duty. They were required to arm themselves with a musket and bayonet, a cartridge box, powder horn, one pound of powder and four pounds of lead. They also were ordered to drill every Sunday.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after Reynoldsburg shooting

One critical after Reynoldsburg shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Q3nXVB. ‘They lost him’: USPS misroutes cremated remains. Man who lost father in Dayton shooting helping in …. Union County deputy-involved shooting in Marysville. Man who lost father in Dayton shooting helping in …. Scammers using Zelle to bilk customers. Groveport military...
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dublin's Memorial Day remembrance returns in-person

Dublin's Memorial Day remembrance returns in-person. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3z39BON. Dublin’s Memorial Day remembrance returns in-person. Police: Attempted car theft leads to fatal shooting. Union County deputy involved in Marysville fatal …. Morning Forecast: May 31, 2022. ‘They lost him’: USPS misroutes cremated remains. Man who lost father in...
DUBLIN, OH
WSYX ABC6

Amazon driver assaulted, van stolen in southwest Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said a suspect was taken into custody Friday evening after an Amazon driver was assaulted and their van was stolen on the southwest side. Police were called to 1871 Willow Run Road around 6:30 p.m. on the report of a strong-armed robbery. Police...
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: South Linden shooting victim identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in South Linden Sunday morning. CPD state Lawrence Smith III, 62, was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the 2100 block of Hamilton Avenue just before 7:00am Sunday. Smith III was pronounced dead at 7:11am, according to police. This […]
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after shooting reported at Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after being shot outside of the Ohio Statehouse Sunday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. According to CPD, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:07 p.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the man was found at the northwest corner of the […]
COLUMBUS, OH

