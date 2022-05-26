Nacogdoches ISD to provide free meals during summer
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches ISD is giving out free meals this summer for those between the ages of 1 through 18.
The meals will be available starting on Monday, June 6.
People can pickup meals at different locations such as Brooks-Quinn-Jones Elementary, Thomas J. Rusk Elementary, Nacogdoches High School and NISD Central Kitchen. Meals will also be available at Boys & Girls Club and University Church Gym.
Meals will be handed out at the Boys & Girls Club beginning on May 3.
The Rotary Club of Nacogdoches Mobile Library will set up at Boys & Girls Club on Mondays and Wednesday. Their first day will be June 6 and they will provide meals at BQJ Elementary beginning June 7.
Visit NacISD.org for more information.
