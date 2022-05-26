ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETK / FOX51 News

Nacogdoches ISD to provide free meals during summer

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ws7Hp_0freM1Q700

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches ISD is giving out free meals this summer for those between the ages of 1 through 18.

The meals will be available starting on Monday, June 6.

East Texas radio stations host free gas giveaway to help drivers fight inflation

People can pickup meals at different locations such as Brooks-Quinn-Jones Elementary, Thomas J. Rusk Elementary, Nacogdoches High School and NISD Central Kitchen. Meals will also be available at Boys & Girls Club and University Church Gym.

Meals will be handed out at the Boys & Girls Club beginning on May 3.

The Rotary Club of Nacogdoches Mobile Library will set up at Boys & Girls Club on Mondays and Wednesday. Their first day will be June 6 and they will provide meals at BQJ Elementary beginning June 7.

Visit NacISD.org for more information.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47TiKP_0freM1Q700
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QSafH_0freM1Q700
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Champions for Children receives education grant from Moody Foundation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The board of directors and staff at Champions for Children recently announced a $50,000 gift from the Moody Foundation. The gift will reportedly be used for the organization’s early childhood education training that provides quality, affordable classes and coaching for early childhood educators in East Texas. Currently, the childcare industry across the nation […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Large alligator removed from Lufkin’s Jones Park Lake

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An 11-foot alligator was caught in the lake at Jones Park on Monday. According to Lufkin City Councilman Robert Shankle, the alligator had been in the lake area for about two weeks. A professional trapper was brought in to help catch the reptile. Shankle said the...
LUFKIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Charity#Nacogdoches Isd#Nacogdoches#Ketk#Nacogdoches High School#Nisd Central Kitchen#University Church Gym#The Boys Girls Club#The Rotary Club#Bqj Elementary
KETK / FOX51 News

Jones Park pool in Lufkin to open early next month

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The city of Lufkin announced on Friday that the Jones Park pool will open early next month. According to Lufkin Parks and Recreation Director Rudy Flores, the pool will open at 10:30 a.m. on June 9, complete with a ceremony and free hotdog lunch. “Our team has diligently worked on the […]
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

City of Athens holds 91st annual Old Fiddler Reunion

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – On Friday and Saturday, the Athens courthouse lawn was filled with people from all over enjoying live music and food. Fiddlers of all ages, all experience levels and players of all styles took the stage to show what they have. “They’re so talented,” said Traci Wilkes with the Fiddler committee. “It’s […]
ATHENS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gov. Abbott speaks in Longview for Memorial Day ceremony

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott visited Longview on Monday to give the keynote address at a Memorial Day ceremony. “We all understand that America is a symbol across the entire globe of freedom, opportunity and hope,” Abbott said. “From our nation’s very beginning, the United States military has safeguarded those sacred values. Today […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

City of Whitehouse unveils new memorial dedicated to fallen veterans

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday morning, the city of Whitehouse unveiled its new veterans memorial, a project of the inaugural Whitehouse Youth Community Council. The memorial was dedicated in remembrance of fallen veterans. The grand opening brought many people out including Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran and representative Matt Schaefer. “Today’s event to dedicate […]
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans visit Lake Tyler on Memorial Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans remembered fallen service members during Memorial Day on Monday. This weekend was also the start of summer for many families. With clear skies and temperatures nearing 90 degrees, they headed out to The Boulders in Whitehouse to take full advantage of the beautiful weather. They were out on their […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Chairs from Como-Pickton ISD Uvalde memorial missing

COMO, Texas (KETK) — Two chairs from a memorial for the Uvalde massacre victims at Como-Pickton ISD have gone missing, according to the school district. On Friday, 19 small chairs and two large chairs were placed in front of the elementary campus to commemorate the students and teachers that lost their lives in the Uvalde […]
UVALDE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: Memorial Day weekend events in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – To honor those who died while in military service, several events will be happening for Memorial Day weekend. As a result, KETK has come up with a list of the events around the East Texas area. If we have missed any, please let us know at ketk.com/report-it/. Bullard Greater Life Church […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler ISD announces new leadership for district campuses

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD middle school campuses and Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School will be under new leadership for the 2022-23 school year. “We are excited about these new placements for the 2022-2023 school year,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “Our goal is to put proven leaders into positions where they can have […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler firefighters contain fire inside duplex; one pet dies

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Fire Department responded to a duplex fire on Monday afternoon. The call came in at around 4 p.m. according to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley. He said that the fire was located in a duplex in the 900 block of Kennedy in Tyler. The fire was brought under control with no human injuries, but a pet cat died in the blaze.
TYLER, TX
KTBS

Train derailed in Jefferson, TX

JEFFERSON, TX --- Several railroad intersections in downtown Jefferson are blocked after a train partially derailed Saturday May, 28 around 3 p.m. Jefferson Police Chief Florentino Perez said a car in the middle of a Kansas City Southern train went off the rails in the downtown part of the city at about 3 p.m., causing a section of the rails to buckle. He said the front and back ends of the train are still on the tracks.
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy