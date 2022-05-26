ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada rallies in 3rd, tops Sweden 4-3 in OT in world hockey

 4 days ago
Finland Hockey Worlds Team of Canada celebrates a overtime goal scored by Drake Batherson, during the Hockey World Championship quarterfinal match between Sweden and Canada in Tampere, Finland, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP) (Vesa Moilanen)

TAMPERE, Finland — (AP) — Drake Batherson scored on a power play 43 seconds into overtime to give Canada a 4-3 comeback victory over Sweden on Thursday night in the world hockey quarterfinals.

In the semifinals Saturday, defending champion Canada will face the Czech Republic, and the United States will play Finland. The Czech Republic beat Germany 4-1, the United States topped Switzerland 3-0, and Finland beat Slovakia 4-2.

Canada overcame a 3-0 deficit in the third period. Ryan Graves scored 1:21 into the period and Pierre-Luc Dubois and Matt Barzal connected 30 seconds apart late in regulation.

After William Nylander was called for tripping 25 seconds into overtime, Batherson fired a sharp-angle shot behind goalie Linus Ullmark from the bottom of the faceoff circle.

“Obviously, being down 3-0 going into the third period was not what we planned, but we were able to get that goal early in the third,” Batherson said. “I was frustrated that I took a penalty, and to be honest I thought we were going to have a hard time coming back, but we never gave up.”

Nylander, Carl Klingbergr and Max Friberg scored for Sweden.

Chris Driedger stopped 16 shots for Canada. Ullmark made 38 saves for Sweden.

In the United States' victory, Ben Meyers scored twice, Adam Gaudette added a goal and Jeremy Swayman made 33 saves.

Marko Anttila scored twice to help Finland beat Slovakia. David Krejci, David Pastrnak, Roman Cervenka and Jiri Smejkal scored in the Czech Republic's victory over Germany.

