Tennessee man accused of selling, using marijuana while children were in camper

MOORESBURG, Tenn. — A Tennessee man who admitted selling marijuana out of his camper is accused of selling the drugs while his five children were in the vehicle, authorities said.

Joshua Lynn Hinkle, 32, of Mooresburg, was arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; altering the serial number on a firearm; sale, delivery, manufacturing or possession of a Schedule 6 substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and simple possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Hinkle was arrested after a deputy did a welfare check on the children at about 1:35 a.m. EDT Wednesday, The Times-News of Kingsport reported. Deputy Dustin Winter said three children were visible and the camper “was filled with trash,” according to the newspaper.

One of the children let Winter in the camper, according to the deputy’s arrest report.

Deputies smelled marijuana and asked Hinkle if he smoked it, WJHL-TV reported. According to the report, Hinkle confirmed he smoked the marijuana after the children had gone to bed, according to the television station.

Winter stated in his report that he saw marijuana in a metal tray, along with wax and a glass pipe, the Johnson City Press reported. The deputy also found a baggie of the drug in Hinkle’s pocket, according to the newspaper.

Winter also found a semi-automatic pistol tucked into Hinkle’s pants with the serial number scratched off, the Times-News reported.

The deputy also discovered two ecstasy pills and more than 100 baggies and two scales with marijuana residue, according to the newspaper.

After he was handcuffed and read his Miranda rights, Hinkle reportedly gave deputies a written confession, admitting that he sold marijuana from the camper and used the drug “openly around his children,” WJHL reported.

Hinkle admitted he was a felon but said he carried the pistol for protection, according to the television station.

The incident was reported to the state’s Department of Children’s Services, the Times-News reported. The arrest report did not indicate who currently has custody of the children, according to the newspaper.

