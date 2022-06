HURRICANE — As roadwork continues, motorists can expect delays on state Route 59 between Hurricane and Apple Valley until the end of October. According to a press release issued by the Utah Department of Transportation, roadwork on SR-59 began May 16. Motorists should be aware of and prepare for lane restrictions and delays of up to 15 minutes during work hours. The improvements include wider shoulders, improved shoulder material and increased safety on a mile-long stretch of SR-59 just south of Hurricane.

HURRICANE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO