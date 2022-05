Corn on the cob is a summer staple. It’s cheap, in-season and super fresh all summer long — but there’s only so many ways to dress up the backyard barbecue side dish. Enter Martha Stewart’s grilled corn with bacon recipe! Yep, you read that right: bacon. This tried and true recipe by Stewart gives corn new life with an unbelievably tasty makeover, thanks to the cooking mogul’s savory bacon-flavored homemade dressing.

RECIPES ・ 24 MINUTES AGO