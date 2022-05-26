ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

BYU men’s hoops hires former Louisville assistant Kahil Fennell

Pyramid
Pyramid
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PROVO, Utah – BYU men’s basketball head coach Mark Pope has announced the hiring of Kahil Fennell as the program’s new assistant coach. “With our last year in the WCC and our subsequent move into the Big 12, it’s an incredible time for BYU basketball,” Pope said. “We have had a...

www.heraldextra.com

Pyramid

Norma “Diane” Kay Houston

Norma “Diane” Kay Houston 80, reunited with her husband Joseph C. Houston in heaven May 28, 2022. Diane was born to Cleon Washington Kay and Norma Louise Jones Kay. She graduated from Juab High School and attended Utah Technical Trade School in Provo. Diane married the love of...
SPANISH FORK, UT
Susan Wood

Susan Wood

Susan DeLene Harris Wood, born March 17, 1951, returned to her Heavenly Father on May 26, 2022. Her sudden passing has been heartbreaking to all who knew and loved her. Susie was born in Stockton, California, and raised in San Pedro, California. She was a ray of sunshine from the beginning. She was born to Delbert Pierre and Marjorie Jean (Jolley) Harris and was the middle child, following Michael Delance Harris and joined later by Jill Jolley (Harris) Pakula. After high school and the birth of her oldest daughter Denise Delene (Zimmerman) Baker, she began a long and successful career in banking administration. In 1983 she was married to her cherished husband Gary in the Los Angeles Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together, Gary and Susie had three additional children, Ryan Glen Wood, Lauren Joy Wood-Tolman, and Garin Michael Wood. Susie also gained a stepson, Aaron Daniel Wood. Susie lived a life of service in the community as a Girl Scout leader and in church as a leader of youth and women’s groups, among countless other service endeavors.
OREM, UT
Pyramid

Diane Farnsworth Taylor

Diane Farnsworth Taylor, wife of Steven Leo Taylor, of American Fork, Utah passed away on May 28, 2022. Obituary and service information can be found at www.uvfuneral.com.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
Pyramid

Rodney Warren

Rodney Warren, 67, of Spanish Fork, Utah passed away on May 20, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork, Utah. www.walkermemorials.com.
SPANISH FORK, UT
Pyramid

Dr. Jared Wynn Hemmert

Dr. Jared Wynn Hemmert, 47, of Orem, Utah passed away on May 22, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his parents (Dr. Wynn and Joyce Hemmert), his wife (Carlee Sunshine), his three sons (Chandler, Preston, and Ashton; their mother Jaime Holt), his step sons (Zackary and Jacob Taylor), his siblings Jennifer (Hansen), Matthew, Daniel, Jonathan, and Heidi (Spann), in-laws, and numerous nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
OREM, UT
Pyramid

Terry Ross Robinson

Terry Ross Robinson, 70, passed away May 20, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

John McClellan to be honored at Fairview Museum

On Friday, June 10, the Fairview Museum will honor John McClellan with a reception from 6:30pm to 8:00 pm in the Horizon Building at the Fairview Museum located at 55 North 100 East in Fairview. The exhibit will be part of the Rotating Artists Gallery now through June 29. John...
Pyramid

Letter: Provo — A punitive, unprepared city

Tuesday night should have been a celebration in Provo — for the individuals graduating from Provo High, their families, the school and school district, and the city in general. A job well done! But the city went out of their way to mar the event and remind attendees that the city and its coffers were more important than anyone else.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Utah County high school graduations unfolding this week

As another school year winds to a close, many students will be donning caps and gowns as they prepare to receive their high school diplomas. Here’s when and where to catch all the celebrations of local students’ achievements:. Nebo School District. The Landmark High School graduation ceremony took...
Pyramid

Joyce “Jackie” Johnson Farnsworth

Joyce “Jackie” Johnson Farnsworth, 91, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Walker Sanderson Funeral Home of Orem. A Live Broadcast of services may be viewed Monday, June 6, 2022, 11 am at www.walkersanderson.com.
OREM, UT
Pyramid

With summer comes renewed calls for aquatic precautions

Temperatures are going up, which means a lot of people will be heading to the water to cool off. But before you rev up the boat or jump in the water, be aware of your surroundings and take proper safety precautions. They may end up saving your life. “Please go...
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

Two charged with murder in Pleasant Grove, Springville shootings

Utah County Attorney David Leavitt filed murder charges Wednesday afternoon on two individuals in separate cases. Leavitt charged Orem resident Hunter Lamoreaux, 25, with murder for the death of Springville resident Gregory Shaffer, 42, who died Saturday. Lamoreaux was a former neighbor of Shaffer. According to court documents, Lamoreaux was...
SPRINGVILLE, UT
Pyramid

Sterling Monk wins quilt in Mt. Pleasant

Stirling Monk, of Mt. Pleasant, displays the Quilt he won through the raffle, which was held by the Humanitarian Society, located at the Mt. Pleasant Utah Stake Church on State Street. Two weekends were donated by Humanitarian members to collect raffle ticket donations for this pieced quilt with flower pattern....
Pyramid

Woman charged in third Springville shooting in eight days

The Springville Police Department on Thursday released details about the third shooting in the city, and fourth in Utah County, over the last week. Krista Mortensen, a 33-year-old resident of the city, has been arrested on multiple felonies, including murder, and is currently booked into the Utah County Jail. According...
SPRINGVILLE, UT
Pyramid

Douglas Kim Strasburg

Douglas Kim Strasburg passed away on May 18, 2022, at the age of 71, at his home in Loma Rica, California. Doug was born on November 2, 1950, in American Fork, Utah, to Donald Louis Strasburg and Rachel Hitchcock. Doug was lovingly raised by his Aunt and Uncle, Glen Strasburg and Dorothy Chipman Strasburg.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
Pyramid

