BYU men’s hoops hires former Louisville assistant Kahil Fennell

Susan DeLene Harris Wood, born March 17, 1951, returned to her Heavenly Father on May 26, 2022. Her sudden passing has been heartbreaking to all who knew and loved her. Susie was born in Stockton, California, and raised in San Pedro, California. She was a ray of sunshine from the beginning. She was born to Delbert Pierre and Marjorie Jean (Jolley) Harris and was the middle child, following Michael Delance Harris and joined later by Jill Jolley (Harris) Pakula. After high school and the birth of her oldest daughter Denise Delene (Zimmerman) Baker, she began a long and successful career in banking administration. In 1983 she was married to her cherished husband Gary in the Los Angeles Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together, Gary and Susie had three additional children, Ryan Glen Wood, Lauren Joy Wood-Tolman, and Garin Michael Wood. Susie also gained a stepson, Aaron Daniel Wood. Susie lived a life of service in the community as a Girl Scout leader and in church as a leader of youth and women’s groups, among countless other service endeavors.

OREM, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO