ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York Daily Record

Retired Northern Regional Police Chief Carl Segatti charged with DUI

By Jack Panyard, York Daily Record
York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 4 days ago

Former Northern York County Chief of Police Carl Segatti has been charged with DUI and other offenses in connection to an early April incident in Springettsbury Township.

According to a complaint filed by Springettsbury Township Police Officer Alex Schrift, around 7:42 p.m. on April 7 a York Area United Fire and Rescue member witnessed Segatti driving a Jeep rear end another car, giving the driver whiplash. The officer ran the numbers on his license plate, seeing it was registered to Segatti's Mini-Cooper instead of the vehicle it was on.

Segatti reportedly got out of the car and spoke with the driver. When approached by the firefighter, Segatti gave his information, got into the Jeep, and when told he could not leave the scene responded "Watch me," before driving away. The firefighter reported he seemed intoxicated.

Schrift said he was contacted by the Northern York Regional Police Department, where Segatti worked for 15 years before retiring in 2010, saying they'd found him and that he had denied consuming alcohol.

Segatti told Schrift he had been taking his mother to buy ice cream, and his foot was wet, causing it to slip off the clutch in his Jeep, causing it to strike the victim's car. He tried to demonstrate the contact between cars was light, tapping Schrift despite his saying not to.

Segatti said he left the scene because he did not want to be out in the rain, believing the crash was minor.

Read more: She says she wasn't impaired when she received a DUI with a medical marijuana act card

Also of interest: Reported trespasser beaten, killed by group according to York City Police

According to an affidavit, Schrift asked Segatti to perform field sobriety tests, which he refused to do, saying he does not drink at all. But Schrift reported Segatti smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot, glassy eyes.

When Schrift went to arrest Segatti, he amended his statement, saying he had consumed three ounces of vodka before authorities arrived at his home. He referred to this as "affirmative defense," according to the complaint.

Upon arrest, police took vials of Segatti's blood for testing. They concluded he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.216%, well above the legal limit of 0.08% to drive.

The charges brought against Segatti include misdemeanors of driving under the influence, causing personal injury, summary offense of failing to stop and render aid, report the accident to police, driving an unregistered car and fraudulent use of a license plate.

Segatti denies having been issued any notices or paperwork regarding a DUI, but he affirmed he was involved in an accident on April 7.

"I tapped a woman's bumper and I was arrested for DUI, but I've heard nothing since then," Segatti said.

Segatti said he has not received any paperwork over the incident; he is unsure if he was arrested.

According to a court docket, Segatti was issued a Magisterial District Court summons on Tuesday and is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on June 29.

Jack Panyard is a reporter at the York Daily Record, part of the USA TODAY Network. Contact him at jpanyard@ydr.com, 717-850-5935 or on Twitter @JackPanyard.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Retired Northern Regional Police Chief Carl Segatti charged with DUI

Comments / 1

Related
abc27.com

Gun stolen, multiple cars ransacked in Lebanon County

RICHLAND BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A gun and multiple personal belongings were stolen from nearly a dozen vehicles in Lebanon County. Pennsylvania State Police say Troopers responded to multiple locations in Richland Borough for reports of items missing from cars. Authorities say 10 vehicles were unlocked when an unknown...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster man charged in serious hit and run crash

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged after a serious head-on hit and run crash left one person hospitalized. East Cocalico Township Police responded to the 1200 block of West Swartzville Road on May 20 for a serious hit and run crash. Police say Robison was driving at a high rate of speed and passing vehicles in the opposite lane when he struck a vehicle head-on.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Man dies after drowning in Susquehanna River, State Police investigating

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has died after a drowning incident in the Susquehanna River, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office says they were called to the Goldsboro Marina on the first block of Front Street around 6 p.m. on Memorial Day. A man was found unresponsive in the river by a group of boaters who attempted to resuscitate him.
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#City Police#Personal Injury#Law Enforcement#Jeep
WGAL

Lancaster County woman accused of assaulting coworker

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman has been charged by police after assaulting another person at her job. On Monday, May 23, Northern Lancaster County Regional police responded to a reported assault at 80 West Millport Road in Warwick Township. After investigation, police found Jakia Sha-Rae Buchanan...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Lancaster County Man Beats Father With a Baseball Bat

EAST PETERSBURG, PA — A Lancaster County resident has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance by the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department. Authorities state that on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 04:24 AM, Northern Lancaster County Police Officers responded to a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Motorcyclist in Northumberland County seriously injured in crash on Sunday

Watsontown, Pa. — A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries the afternoon of Sunday, May 29, in Northumberland County, after he lost control of the vehicle. State police at Milton say shortly after 3 p.m. Christopher R. Smith, 65, of Milton, was traveling north on Susquehanna Trail in Delaware Township when he lost control of his motorcycle just south of the intersection with Rovendale Drive. The motorcycle tilted onto its left side, causing it to make contact with the asphalt. Smith was thrown off the motorcycle, police said.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. man killed on I-80 fleeing assault

A Harrisburg man was struck and killed on I-80 in Columbia County Saturday night after being pursued by his husband following a traffic crash, Pennsylvania State Police said. At 10:45 p.m. state police responded to a 911 call reporting a vehicle in the median in Mount Pleasant Township and an individual lying in the middle of eastbound lanes of I-80.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster man arrested for assaulting Salad Works employee

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man has been arrested for assaulting a store employee at Salad Works and has been charged with a series of offenses. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, on Friday, May 20, around 9 p.m. police officers responded to a reported disturbance at Salad Works. Through investigation, […]
LANCASTER, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Multi-vehicle crash in Columbia County

Catawissa, Pa. — Emergency crews have been called to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 487 in Catawissa near Mountain Road. Wreckage from the crash, which involved a minivan and a pickup truck towing a trailer, was scattered across much of the bridge crossing Catawissa Creek and witnesses first reported several people trapped inside vehicles.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Police investigate Sunday night stabbing in Carlisle

CARLISLE - A stabbing victim was rushed to a hospital for emergency treatment after a fight in Carlisle Sunday night about one block away from the borough’s police department. No information was immediately available from police on the man’s condition, or whether any arrests had been made. Cumberland...
CARLISLE, PA
WITF

Police investigate York murder

(York) — Police continue to investigate the death of a York man Wednesday night. Late Friday, the York County Coroner ruled the death of 35-year old Zachary Young a homicide. Young reportedly had been trespassing on property in the 200 block of W. Jackson Street in York when he...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Motorcyclist injured in York County crash, area roads closed

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist appeared to be flown from the scene of a serious crash in Dillsburg on Monday night. York County dispatch confirmed to abc27 that the crash happened on US 15 northbound near a Sheetz. According to 511PA US 15 between Dogwood Manor, Harrisburg Street, Mountain Road, and Carlisle Road is either closed or under heavy traffic due to the crash. Traffic is also affected on S. Baltimore Street.
YORK COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Motorcycle Crash Kills Woman In Washington County

The woman lost control of her motorcycle and crashed on I-70 in Hancock. Hancock, Md. (DG) – An accident Sunday morning in Washington County involving three motorcycles leaves a woman dead, and three others injured. Maryland State Police responded to the accident on Interstate 70 westbound in Hancock at...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WFMZ-TV Online

Vehicle rolls over in S. Heidelberg crash

S. HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Berks County. It happened at Huntzinger Rd & Forest View Dr in S. Heidelberg Twp. Initial reports indicate one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the Monday incident. The crash involved a...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Teenager dies in Ephrata Township crash

The Lancaster County Coroner says a teenager died in a crash Friday night in Ephrata Township. According to the coroner, the crash occurred just before midnight in the area of Garden Spot and North Reading Road. The coroner identified the teen as 17-year-old Alexander Myers. The fatal crash is under...
EPHRATA, PA
York Daily Record

York Daily Record

2K+
Followers
708
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

 http://ydr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy