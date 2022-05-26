Celebration In Order: Release Date For ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Announced

If you’ve missed the escapades of the Mandalorian and Grogu, we’ve got some good news for you!

Thursday afternoon (May 25), at the 2022 Star Wars Celebration , executive producer Jon Favreau announced that the live-action Star Wars series would be returning to Disney+ for season 3 in February 2023. Before making appearances in this year’s ‘ The Book of Boba Fett ,’ the last time we seen the duo was in December 2020 when season two ended.

Grogu was taken away for Jedi training by Luke Skywalker in the finale of the second season. We then seen The Child reunited with Din Djarin after making the tough decision to forego the training. In Season 3, we can expect to see Mando heading to home planet of the Mandalorians, Mandalore, in search for forgiveness. We’ll also see Grogu get more in tune with his powers which directly leads to the villain Moff Gideon’s continued pursuit of them.

Pedro Pascal will return this season as Din Djarin. Other stars returning include Giancarlo Esposito as the villainous Moff Gideon, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, and Carl Weathers as Greef Karga. Christopher Lloy d (Back to the Future) will join the cast in an unidentified role.

The Mandalorian’s return wasn’t the only big news announced today at the 2022 Star Wars Celebration being held at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. The Rogue One prequel ‘Andor’ will launch exclusively on Disney+ on August 31 with the first two episodes. You can check out the trailer below. It was also revealed that ‘Ahsoka’ starring Rosario Dawson and ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ starring Jude Law will be released in 2023.

All this excitement is compounded by the fact that the highly-anticipated Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen led ‘ Obi-Wan Kenobi ‘ releases tomorrow, Friday May 27.

Are you excited for the return of The Mandalorian? Which other Star Wars shows are you looking forward to? Will you be watching Obi-Wan Kenobi when it releases? Be sure to let us know in the comments and stay tuned for more updates.