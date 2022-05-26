ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DCHA Home to be Turned Into 1,200 Apartments

By Keith Loria
Commercial Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former home of the D.C. Housing Authority will be converted into a residential complex after the agency announced its plans to relocate and sell the building’s ground lease. Ares Management and MRP Realty led a joint venture to acquire the longtime DCHA offices at 1133 North Capitol...

