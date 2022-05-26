DCHA Home to be Turned Into 1,200 Apartments

Roomy 2BR in Mt Pleasant - Aesthetic: think industrial meets modern. Two roomy bedrooms and a spa like bathroom with glass shower and gorgeous tiles! Stainless appliances including dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, stove/oven and full size washer and dryer. Mt Pleasant is a cozy neighborhood and less than 3 blocks to the Columbia Heights Metro. There are lots of food and shopping options in the area. There is a Farmers Market in Mt Pleasant and Columbia Heights. Apartment has central heat/cooling (Energy Efficient), NEST thermostat, key fob and callbox entry, TV/Cable prewired, Wifi Thermostat, and bluetooth activated unit door entry system. Luxer One package locker system, and transit screen in lobby. There is a shared community space with bike storage, two large grills and picnic tables. (Utilities are separate.) PETS ARE WELCOME! Video IG: watassarentals.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO