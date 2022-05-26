Grand Rapids has its first gluten-free brewery

The Great Lakes Region is a bit cooler than average so far this year:. This map is temperature anomaly (difference from average) for Jan. 1, 2022 – May 28, 2022. The blue color indicates where the temperature has been cooler than average. The yellow indicates warmer than average. Thearea from the Pacific Northwest across the northern Midwest and Great Lakes has been a bit cooler than average. Grand Rapids is about 1.6 deg. cooler than average for the year. (Top pic. is downtown Chicago from the water intake 5 28 22)

